Best March Madness Prop Bets Today (Bet on AJ Dybantsa to Thrive vs. Texas)

It's time to strap in, March Madness is here and the opening day is always the most chaotic.

If you want my best bets on sides and totals for today's loaded slate of games, you'll find them in the latest edition of the Road to the Final Four.

In this article, we're going to focus on player props. If you're lucky enough to live in a state that allows betting on college basketball props, you might as well lock a few in for today. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today

Darius Acuff Jr. UNDER 6.5 Assists (-132) via Caesars

David Mirkovic 10+ Rebounds (+186) via FanDuel

AJ Dybantsa OVER 27.5 Points (-115) via FanDuel

Hawaii vs. Arkansas Prop Bet

Hawaii plays a unique defensive style that forces its opponents to play iso-ball. Trying to play a pass-heavy style of offense doesn't work against the Rainbow Warriors, as evidenced by their allowing the fewest assists per game in the country this season at 9.5. That will lead to Darius Acuff Jr. likely needing to do plenty of scoring, but it's going to hurt his assist numbers. Betting either the over on his points total or the under on his assists in this game seems like a great wager to place.

Pick: Darius Acuff Jr. UNDER 6.5 Assists (-132)

Pennsylvania vs. Illinois Prop Bet

Pennsylvania is one of the worst rebounding teams in the tournament, ranking 211th in the country in rebounding rate, grabbing just 49.5% of available boards. That could lead to a great spot for Illinois' top rebounder, David Mirkovic. He's averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, but he has reached 10+ rebounds in two of his last four games against far superior opponents.

Pick: David Mirkovic 10+ Rebounds (+186)

Texas vs. BYU Prop Bet

It's time for AJ Dybantsa to put the BYU Cougars on his back and carry them as far as he can this tournament. AJ Dybantsa is the nation's leading scorer, averaging 25.3 points per game. He now gets to face a Texas team that ranks 232nd in defensive efficiency. I envision this being a high-scoring affair, highlighted by Dybantsa putting forward an elite scoring performance.

Pick: AJ Dybantsa OVER 27.5 Points (-115)

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