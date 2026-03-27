Best March Madness Prop Bets Today (Bet on Milan Momcilovic to Rack up Points vs. Tennessee)

Half of the Sweet 16 is in the books, but we still have four games to watch and bet on tonight.

If you want my best bets in terms of sides and totals for Friday night's slate, you can find them in today's edition of Road to the Final Four. If you're lucky enough to be in a state that allows betting on player props for college sports, and you want to add a few of those to your portfolio tonight, you're in the right place.

Let's take a look at my favorite player prop for each of tonight's four games.

Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Zuby Ejiofor UNDER 15.5 Points (-125)

Yaxel Lendeborg OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+100)

Jaxon Kohler UNDER 9.5 Points (+100)

Milan Momcilovic OVER 16.5 Points (-110)

St. John's vs. Duke Prop Bet

St. John's offense is going to have its work cut out for itself on Friday night. The Red Storm already boasts an effective field goal percentage outside of the top 150, and now they have to take on a Duke team that leads the nation in defensive efficiency. I think that's going to lead to their best player, Zuby Ejiofor, having a tough outing when it comes to scoring.

Pick: Zuby Ejiofor UNDER 15.5 Points (-125)

Alabama vs. Michigan Prop Bet

One of the weaknesses of Alabama is its rebounding. The Crimson Tide ranks just 136th in the country in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 50.8% of available boards. That could lead to a big game on the glass for the likes of Yaxel Lendeborg. He's averaging 6.9 rounds per game. Let's see if he can go over his set total of 7.5 rebounds on Friday night.

Pick: Yaxel Lendeborg OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+100)

Michigan State vs. UConn Prop Bet

I think we're in for a defensive battle in this game, and Jaxson Kohler specifically may struggle to record many points. UConn is elite at defending the interior, ranking 12th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 45.7% from down low. That may lead the Spartans to look at other players to score, keeping Kohler below his points total of 9.5.

Pick: Jaxon Kohler UNDER 9.5 Points (+100)

Tennessee vs. Iowa State Prop Bet

Milan Momcilovic has been on fire lately, and I'm going to keep betting on him as long as I can. He's reached 17+ points in four of his last five games, including putting up 20 points while shooting 50% from the field against Kentucky in the Round of 32. If Jefferson misses this game due to injury, that should increase Momcilovic's workload even more.

Pick: Milan Momcilovic OVER 16.5 Points (-110)

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