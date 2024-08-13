Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Can Jackson Merrill Continue Rookie of the Year Push?)
Tuesday's MLB slate features a ton of home run hitting opportunities for some of the top names in the sport.
However, the value lies further down the board, especially with the current form of Jackson Merrill, who has thrown himself into the mix for National League Rookie of the Year with a torrid stretch of play at the plate and in the field.
Keep reading to find why Merrill is a great bet to go deep on Tuesday in pursuit of some postseason hardware.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Yandy Diaz (+700)
- Lourdes Gurriel (+440)
- Jackson Merrill (+630)
Yandy Diaz
Diaz has been crushing the ball all season for the Rays, 91st percentile in hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity while showing the ability to hit the ball out to all parts of the park.
Most importantly, Diaz is a monster against left handed pitching, hitting .337 with a .529 slugging percentage against southpaws, which he will face in left handed arm Yusei Kikuchi.
Kikuchi has been vulnerable to the long ball for his entire big league career, and the Rays slugger is the best bet to go deep.
Lourdes Gurriel
Gurriel is someone I always look to target against left handed pitching, which his opponent, the Rockies, will start on Tuesday with Austin Gomber.
Even after Gomber, the Rockies bottom five bullpen in terms of ERA will be vulnerable against the likes of Gurreil, who may move up the lineup with Ketel Marte potentially out for this one.
The outfielder is hitting just as good in the second half of the season, posting a .292 batting average since the All-Star break, and has been hitting .336 with a .507 slugging percentage against left handed pitching.
Jackson Merrill
The surging NL Rookie of the Year candidate can build on his heater with a home run on Tuesday night. Ranking in the 91st percentile in xSLG with power to all fields, the left hander should feast on the overrated Luis L. Ortiz, who has significantly worse underlying metrics that feature a bloated xERA.
Merrill feasts on right handed pitching, hitting .317 with a .524 slugging percentage and 12 of his 17 home runs. To be fair, his odds are long likely due to his poor PETCO Park, .233 batting average, but this matchup is too appetizing not to pounce on inflated odds.
