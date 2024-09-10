Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Kyle Schwarber, Gunnar Henderson on Tuesday)
Tuesday features a massive Major League Baseball slate and plenty of chances to bet on players to hit a home run.
Salvador Perez came through for us in yesterday’s Daily Dinger picks, but tonight, I’m going back to the well with a player who didn’t – Gunnar Henderson.
Henderson is one of the three players that I think have a favorable matchup on Tuesday, and all three players we’re betting on are at +370 odds or more.
Let’s break down the picks!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Josh Naylor to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber homered on Monday night, and I think he could make it back-to-back games on Tuesday.
On the season, Schwarber has 34 homers, hitting 23 of them against right-handed pitching. The Phillies slugger has not hit as well against righties as he has against lefties, but he has a perfect matchup against struggling Tampa Bay Rays starter Taj Bradley.
Bradley has allowed 20 home runs in 21 starts, giving up eight homers over his last five starts. Schwarber should be in the mix to go yard tonight.
Josh Naylor to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor has 29 homers on the season, hitting .254/.332/.485 with 23 homers against right-handed pitching.
He takes on the Chicago White Sox – the worst team in baseball – on Tuesday. Chicago is starting Jonathan Cannon (4.53 ERA), who has given up 15 homers in 19 outings, including at least one homer in seven of his last eight outings.
Not only that, but Naylor should have a chance to go deep against the bullpen as well. Chicago is 29th in bullpen ERA and has allowed the third-most bullpen homers (76) in the 2024 season.
Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Back to the well with Henderson?
Even though he failed to go yard on Monday, the All-Star shortstop walks right back into another favorable matchup on Tuesday night.
He takes on Boston Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford, who has given up 29 homers in 29 outings this season. Not only has Crawford struggled at limiting the long ball, but he’s given up 18 of those 29 homers to lefties.
Henderson has 36 bombs on the season, and he’s hitting .417 over the last seven days. I’d trust him to have a big game on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
