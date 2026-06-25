Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Cody Bellinger, Jordan Walker, Giants Slugger)

Who doesn’t love watching a few home runs during a day of MLB action?

There are three afternoon games in a truncated slate on June 25, but I’ve still found some players to bet on in today’s edition of Daily Dinger.

One of the best rivalries in baseball headlines Thursday’s action, as the New York Yankees (first in the AL East) take on the Boston Red Sox (last in the AL East) for the first game in a four-game set that finishes this weekend.

That’s one of nine games on June 25, and I’ve selected players in four of them to go deep. All four players that I’m eyeing on Thursday have +419 or longer odds to leave the yard, so while these are long shot bets, cashing one could make for a great day.

As always, the SI Betting team advises betting responsibly on home run props, as they’re set at these longer prices for a reason. Here’s a breakdown of each of these selections for Thursday’s games.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, June 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dominic Canzone to Hit a Home Run (+419)

Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is hitting .338 with seven home runs over the last four weeks, pushing him to 12 home runs in the 2026 season.

So, I don’t mind taking a shot on him against Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler, who enters this start with a 4.62 ERA and nine home runs allowed in the 2026 season.

Canzone has done most of his damage against right-handed pitching, hitting .280 with 11 home runs and a .908 OPS. He’s cooled off a bit over the last week (1-for-15), but he still has four home runs in his last 11 games (10 starts).

Casey Schmitt to Hit a Home Run (+466)

San Francisco Giants slugger Casey Schmitt has a terrific matchup on Thursday afternoon, as he’ll take on the Athletics and left-handed Jeffrey Springs.

Springs has been extremely prone to the long ball this season, allowing 21 home runs in 16 outings while posting a 5.55 ERA. Schmitt is also 1-for-3 against the lefty in his career.

This season, Schmitt has a .295 batting average and 16 home runs, but his numbers are even better against left-handed pitching. He’s hitting .363 with three homers and a .911 OPS against southpaws, and he enters this game in the middle of a hot streak.

Schmitt is hitting .410 over his last 10 games, homering once during that stretch. At +466, he may be the best value on the board on Thursday.

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+557)

Yankees star Cody Bellinger may be undervalued against the Red Sox in Thursday’s series opener.

Bellinger hasn’t hit a ton of home runs this season (11), but he’s been solid against both lefties and righties, posting an OPS over .800 against both. Against southpaws – like Boston’s Connelly Early – Bellinger has four home runs and is hitting .280 this season.

Early has a solid 3.64 ERA, but he’s allowed 14 home runs in 15 starts, including five in four outings so far in June.

Bellinger should be priced north of 4/1 since he only has 11 homers this season, but a +557 number for the Yankees star seems a little high. I’ll take a shot on him to go deep, as he has homered twice in his last 12 games.

Jordan Walker to Hit a Home Run (+486)

St. Louis Cardinals youngster Jordan Walker came out of the gate on fire in the 2026 season, but his power numbers have cooled off a bit in the last two months.

Walker still has 18 home runs this season (including 12 against right-handed pitching), and he’s hitting .290 with a .864 OPS. Walker’s batting average has jumped to .318 over the last week, and I think he’s a solid bet against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen on Thursday.

Gallen has allowed 13 home runs in 16 starts in 2026, posting a 6.10 ERA. He’s allowed at least three earned runs in six straight starts, so the St. Louis offense should make some noise in this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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