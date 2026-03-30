Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Spencer Torkelson to Hit First Home Run of 2026)

The first full week of the MLB season begins today! We had a fun appetizer with each team playing in a weekend series, but now it's time to fully lock in.

Let's get the week started right by cashing in on a home run hitter. As we always do in the Daily Dinger, I'm going to give you my top three home run bets for tonight's slate of games. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

James Wood Home Run +372 (DraftKings)

Addison Barger Home Run +475 (BetMGM)

Spencer Torkelson +525 (BetMGM)

James Wood Home Run +372

James Wood had a strong 2025 season, just his second in the Majors, hitting 31 home runs across 157 games for the Washington Nationals. He already has one this season, but he's in a great spot to hit a second dinger tonight. The Nationals will face Taijuan Walker of the Phillies tonight, who has had a huge issue giving up home runs lately. He allowed 2.6 home runs per nine innings pitched in 2024 and 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched last year.

Addison Barger Home Run +475

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Colorado Rockies tonight when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays, and he had one of the highest home run rates allowed in the Majors last season. In 30 starts for the Orioles, he had a home runs allowed rate of 1.9 per nine innings pitched.

Addison Barger hasn't hit a home run so far this season, but he hit 32 across 135 games last season. He has a great chance to hit his first dinger of 2026 tonight.

Spencer Torkelson +525

Sepncer Torkelson had a career year in 2025, sporting a career-high OPS of .789 while recording 31 home runs. He hasn't hit a home run yet in 2026, but he and the Tigers will take on Mike Soroka of the Diamondbacks, who allowed 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched last season.

Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.

In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!