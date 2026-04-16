Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Yordan Alvarez, Konnor Griffin)

Thursday’s Major League Baseball action features a shortened slate of games, as a lot of the league is traveling today or is wrapping a series up with an afternoon matchup.

Still, there are 20 teams in action, giving us plenty of options to bet on some home run props.

Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez is one of my favorite picks on Thursday, as the All-Star outfielder is off to a crazy start, homering seven times this season while posting an OPS of 1.250. He has a favorable matchup against the Colorado Rockies, who enter Thursday’s game on a six-game losing streak.

In addition to Alvarez, there is a rookie that I’m eyeing at nearly 6/1 odds to hit the first home run of his career.

Let’s take a look at the odds and analysis behind each of these home run picks to kick off a fun day of afternoon baseball.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, April 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Gary Sanchez to Hit a Home Run (+427)

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Gary Sanchez is having a strong start to the 2026 season, hitting .233 with a 1.128 OPS and five home runs.

He’s been really solid against left-handed pitching, homering twice while posting a .333 batting average in nine at-bats.

So, I think Sanchez is worth a look at this price with the Brewers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays and lefty Patrick Corbin. The veteran starter has struggled in recent seasons, and he allowed two home runs in his 2026 debut.

Since the 2019 season, Corbin has appeared in 202 games, posting a 5.03 ERA while allowing 179 home runs. So, this is a great matchup for the Brewers offense, and Sanchez has fared well against Corbin in his career.

Sanchez is 4-for-11 with a double, a homer, four runs batted in and a 1.091 OPS against Corbin in his career.

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+306)

Alvarez is off to a red hot start this season, especially against left-handed pitching, as he’s hitting .545 in 22 at-bats.

Unfortunately, the Houston star is facing a righty in this game against the Rockies, but he happens to be one of the most home-run prone pitchers in MLB.

Tomoyuki Sugano allowed an American League-high 33 home runs in 30 appearances in the 2025 season with the Baltimore Orioles, and he’s already given up four home runs in three outings this season despite posting a 2.16 ERA.

The Colorado bullpen has also allowed 10 homers already this season, so Alvarez may be able to strike after Sugano exits the game. Over the last seven days (six games), Alvarez is hitting .364 with three homers, making him a must bet to stay hot on Thursday.

Konnor Griffin to Hit a Home Run (+595)

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Konnor Griffin is off to a bit of a slow start in his MLB career, but I think he’s worth a look to leave the yard on Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has lefty Foster Griffin on the mound, and he’s given up two home runs already this season despite posting a 1.76 ERA. I’m targeting Washington’s bullpen even more than the left-hander in this matchup, as the Nats have a 6.17 bullpen ERA and have given up 20 homers already in the 2026 season.

Konnor Griffin homered 21 times in 122 minor league games in 2025, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the yards in the big leagues. I think this weak Washington staff is the perfect team to fade on Thursday afternoon.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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