Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Home Run Picks for Brewers vs. Dodgers in NLCS Game 3)

The National League Championship Series continues on Wednesday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3.

The teams combined for just three runs in Game 1, with Brice Turang hitting the only home run, before the Brewers busted out for seven runs in Game 2. Milwaukee once again hit the only longball in the contest, though with William Contreras going deep in the fifth inning.

I have a home run pick for each team in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+820)

Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+680)

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+820)

William Contreras hit his third home run of the playoffs in Game 2 at home. Milwaukee has now hit just five longballs this postseason, with Contreras supplying the majority of them.

Contreras has been seeing the ball well all playoffs long, hitting 9 for 23 (.291) with three home runs for a .783 slugging percentage.

The Brewers slugger is the type of player to step up in the playoffs, and he’s shown that this far. This +820 price just seems too long for him to go deep again on Wednesday night.

Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+680)

Freddie Freeman may have only hit 16 home runs in the regular season, but he’s already gone deep twice in six postseason games. He’s 5 for 22 with two home runs in his first six playoff games this year.

Freeman has plenty of playoff pedigree with both the Braves and Dodgers. Once again, this price feels too long for someone like Freeman to go deep. Los Angeles has its back against the wall, and Freeman should be locked in as the Dodgers return home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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