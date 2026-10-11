Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Home Run Picks for NLCS Game 1)

The National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers starts on Sunday night in Wisconsin.

The Dodgers lead the playoffs with eight home runs through four postseason games, with Milwaukee only hitting three dingers in its four contests thus far.

I have a home run pick for each team in NLCS Game 1 on Sunday night.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Sunday, Oct. 11.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Oct. 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+536)

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+650)

Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+536)

Max Muncy has always been a three-true-outcomes type of player, and that’s more or less held true through four games. He is 3 for 12 with three home runs so far in the playoffs, but he has also only struck out twice, so he is seeing the ball well enough.

The total tonight is at six, but that’s already baked into these home run odds. I’ll take a crack at Muncy to brew up a longball tonight.

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+650)

The Brewers only have three home runs so far this postseason, but William Contreras has two of them.

The slugger is 6 for 16 (.375) with two solo home runs in four games. One of those came at home in Game 1, and one on the road in Game 4.

Contreras hit 11 of his 17 home runs at home this season, batting .283 with a .796 OPS at American Family Field as opposed to .258 with a .720 OPS on the road.

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.