Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Predictions for Ozzie Albies, Shohei Ohtani, Padres Slugger)

An exciting 15-game slate in Major League Baseball is set for Tuesday night, and it’s a perfect time to bet on some home runs!

On Monday, I took Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run, and while he picked up a hit in the game, he didn’t go yard. Still, he has an all-time great matchup on Tuesday, so why not go back to the well?

Ohtani is one of three players that I’m betting on to leave the yard tonight, but the best value on the board may be in the Atlanta Braves-Boston Red Sox matchup, where my home run pick is set at +680 to go deep.

Betting on home runs can be tough, but there is always a potential for a big winner if you find the right matchup.

Let’s dive into the odds and analysis behind the best home run props for Tuesday night.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, May 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ozzie Albies to Hit a Home Run (+680)

Atlanta Braves star Ozzie Albies has eight home runs in the 2026 season, including three against left-handed pitching, heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Boston Red Sox and lefty Ranger Suarez.

Albies has an .831 OPS against lefties this season, and he appears to have broken out of a slump, hitting .273 over the last week of action. The Braves’ second baseman isn’t known for his power, but he’s fared very well against Suarez in his career.

In 28 at-bats against Suarez, Albies is 9-for-28 with a double, three home runs and 11 runs batted in. He has a .321 average and a 1.023 OPS against Suarez in his career.

While the Red Sox lefty has allowed just three homers this season while posting a 2.40 ERA, I do think there’s value in taking Albies at nearly 7/1 to leave the yard tonight.

Gavin Sheets to Hit a Home Run (+566)

San Diego Padres slugger Gavin Sheets has been red hot as of late, hitting .389 with an OPS of 1.261 over the last two weeks (12 games), and he’s undervalued at +566 to leave the yard against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philly has Aaron Nola on the mound on Tuesday night, and the veteran right-hander has struggled this season, posting a 6.04 ERA while allowing nine home runs in 10 starts. Nola has faced Sheets three times in his career, giving up a double, but he hasn’t allowed a homer.

This season, Sheets has crushed right-handed pitching, hitting all nine of his homers against righties while posting a .266 batting average and .902 OPS.

Even though he’s been on a hot streak, Sheets is priced pretty favorably on Tuesday night.

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+243)

Ohtani only has eight home runs in the 2026 season, but he’s hitting .415 with two homers over the last two weeks, a sign that he’s rounding into form here in late May.

There may not be a better matchup for Ohtani than the one he has on Tuesday night, as he’ll take on Colorado Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland.

This season, Freeland has given up nine home runs in nine appearances, posting a 7.04 ERA in the process. But, that’s not the worst of it.

In his career against Ohtani, Freeland hasn’t been able to get him out. The Dodgers star is a shocking 7-for-11 with a double, two home runs and five runs batted in. That’s good for a .636 batting average and a 1.939 OPS for those keeping score at home.

Ohtani already has three homers against lefties this season, and I can’t pass him up against a Rockies team that has allowed the fifth-most homers in MLB in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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