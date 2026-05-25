Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Shohei Ohtani, Jose Ramirez, Brewers Star)

What better way to close out the holiday weekend than with a few home run bets?

Monday’s Major League Baseball action features several games this afternoon, and I’m eyeing one of them – the St. Louis Cardinals-Milwaukee Brewers clash – for a home run pick.

Each day at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run picks, and there are two All-Stars that I love on Monday night. Betting on home runs can be tough, but there usually are some pretty favorable odds associated with each prop.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani highlights today’s picks, as he’s been red hot over the last two weeks after a slow start, hitting .372 across 11 games.

Let’s take a look at the odds and analysis behind each of these home run props on Memorial Day.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, May 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+341)

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez has a very favorable matchup against the Washington Nationals and right-hander Zack Littell, who has been one of the worst pitchers in MLB this season.

Littell has given up 15 home runs in 10 starts, posting a 5.83 ERA in the process. He ranks in the first percentile in MLB in expected ERA, so it wouldn’t shock me if the Guardians tee off on him on Monday.

On top of that, the Washington bullpen (4.77 ERA) has already allowed 35 home runs in the 2026 season.

Ramirez has just eight home runs in 2026, but he has hit two over the last two weeks while posting a .240 batting average. The All-Star third baseman is hitting .364 (4-for-11) with a pair of extra-base hits against Littell in his career.

I’m going to fade Littell just about every time he’s on the mound, and I like this price for Ramirez as he eyes his ninth homer this season.

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+426)

Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio has just one home run in 17 games this season, but he’s hitting .289 with a .746 OPS. Chourio’s lone homer in 2026 is against a lefty, and he faces a struggling one on Monday afternoon in St. Louis’ Matthew Liberatore.

This season, Liberatore has given up nine home runs in 10 appearances, posting a 4.70 ERA in the process. He’s yet to face Milwaukee, but Liberatore has given up four or more runs in back-to-back starts and five of his 10 outings overall.

He also doesn’t have a great bullpen behind him, as the Cards are a bottom-10 team in bullpen ERA (4.39) this season.

Chourio is 2-for-6 with a double against Liberatore in his career, and he may be worth a shot at this price as he gets himself back into the swing of things after missing a bunch of time to begin 2026.

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+227)

Ohtani is really starting to heat up, hitting .372 over the last two weeks and .381 with a 1.136 OPS and a homer over the last week (six games).

The two-way star is up to eight home runs this season, and he’s fared well against Colorado Rockies starter Tanner Gordon in limited plate appearances.

Ohtani is 1-for-3 with a double and three walks against Gordon in his career, and the Dodgers star has the majority of his homers (five) against right-handed pitching this season.

Gordon has struggled in 2026, allowing six homers in seven appearances while posting a 6.59 ERA. The Rockies are 0-7 when he takes the mound, and he’s given up 35 hits in 27.1 innings of work.

I’m going to trust Ohtani’s hot bat to go deep in such a favorable matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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