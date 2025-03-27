Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Predictions for Yordan Alvarez, Ketel Marte)
Opening Day is upon us, and it’s a perfect time to get back into betting on some home run props!
While predicting which player will go yard is extremely tough – especially since we don’t have any data for this season just yet – the SI Betting team is taking a stab at two players to go deep on March 27.
Personally, when betting on home run props I try to look for players with solid splits against lefties or righties, or specific matchups where they have dominated against a certain pitcher.
Tonight, I’m targeting a switch hitter who crushed the ball from the right-handed side of the dish in the 2024 season.
Plus, our own Iain MacMillan has an interesting pick in the Houston Astros-New York Mets matchup this afternoon.
Here’s a full breakdown of the home run bets for Opening Day.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Opening Day
- Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+360)
- Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+430)
Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+360)
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte hit 36 home runs in the 2024 season, including 18 against left-handed pitching in just 193 at bats.
Marte posted extremely impressive splits against lefties, hitting .342/.401/.679. When you compare it to his splits against right-handed pitching – .261/.356/.486 – from last season.
I like this matchup against lefty Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs. Steele only allowed 12 homers in 24 starts last season, but Marte has been too good against lefties to pass up tonight.
Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+430)
On Wednesday, MacMillan previewed this Mets-Astros game for SI Betting, and he’s backing slugger Yordan Alvarez in this matchup.
A home run machine for the Astros last season, Alvarez is taking on Mets starter Clay Holmes on Opening Day.
Here’s MacMillan’s rationale for betting on him in this game:
Yordan Alvarez has hit 30+ home runs in four straight seasons and with little stats to cite at the start of the MLB season, let's take a gamble on the Astros' best home run hitter to get a dinger in their first game of the season.
