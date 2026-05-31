Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Aaron Judge, James Wood and Jordan Walker)

All 30 teams are in action in Major League Baseball on Sunday afternoon, and there a a ton of potential home run prop targets to choose from on the final day of May.

Betting on home run props is extremely volatile, and bettors should be responsible when wagering in this market. On the bright side, there are usually some favorable odds associated with these picks since home runs are tough to predict, and there is a +456 play that I have on Sunday.

I’m targeting three stars to leave the yard on May 31, including New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who may be due to a big game after a slow finish to the month.

In addition to Judge, there are two young outfielders that have taken the National League by storm this season and have pretty solid value when it comes to their odds to homer on Sunday .

Let’s take a look at each of these player props, as I aim to cash a plus-money play to end the month.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, May 31

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+373)

Washington Nationals star James Wood is off to a great start in the 2026 season, hitting .271 with 15 homers. He’s hitting .409 with a 1.263 OPS and two home runs over the last week and .392 with three home runs over his last 13 games.

So, why not take a shot on him at just short of 4/1 odds on Sunday?

He’s taking on the San Diego Padres and righty Griffin Canning, who has struggled mightily in the 2026 season. Canning has a 7.54 ERA and has given up four home runs in five starts to open 2026.

Wood has crushed Canning in his career, going 3-for-7 with a double, a home run and an OPS of 1.556. I’d expect that to continue since the Padres righty is off to a slow start this season, and Wood is hitting .288 with 11 homers against right-handers in 2026.

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+221)

Aaron Judge has not been great to close out the month of May, hitting .156 with one home run over the last two weeks (12 games).

However, he’s started to heat up this week, hitting .273 with three extra-base hits (including a homer) in his last six games.

Now, he takes on a struggling starter in Jacob Lopez, who has allowed 11 home runs in 11 appearances for the A’s this season. Lopez has a 5.73 ERA, and Judge has a better OPS (.946) against lefties than he does against righties in the 2026 season.

Even at this price (+221), I still think there is value in Judge, especially since the A’s bullpen (4.39 ERA) has been pretty shaky in 2026.

Jordan Walker to Hit a Home Run (+456)

St. Louis Cardinals rising star Jordan Walker has cooled off after an insane first month of the 2026 season, but he’s still hitting .290 with 15 home runs heading into a Sunday night clash with the Chicago Cubs.

Walker has been much better against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .309 with 11 home runs, but I think he’s worth a look against Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks – and the Chicago bullpen – on Sunday.

Walker’s home run odds have moved back quite a bit to +456, and Wicks was rocked by the Pittsburgh Pirates for nine runs, eight hits and a home in his lone appearance in 2026. So, I don’t think it’s crazy for Walker to get to him in the early innings.

Plus, the Chicago bullpen has allowed 28 home runs so far this season, and it may have to eat a lot of innings if Wicks struggles once again on Sunday.

I think Walker’s odds have fallen far enough to take a shot on him to leave the yard for the 16th time in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .