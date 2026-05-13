Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Julio Rodriguez, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Marlins SS)

Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action gets under way with two afternoon matchups (Yankees vs. Orioles, Angels vs. Guardians), but there are 13 or more games later in the day to bet on as well.

I’m targeting three of those games for today’s home run picks, and there is even one play at +850 that I believe is worth a look.

Predicting home run props isn’t easy, but they can offer some pretty lucrative payouts when they do come through.

On Wednesday, I’m eyeing Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez to lead the way in these picks, as he’s been red hot at the dish and is facing a weak Houston pitching staff tonight.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds and analysis behind each of the home run props for May 13.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, May 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Julio Rodriguez to Hit a Home Run (+411)

This season, Rodriguez has just seven home runs, but he’s really come on in recent weeks to raise some of his season-long numbers.

The three-time All-Star is hitting .300 with five home runs and a .967 OPS over the last two weeks (12 games), and he has an OPS over 1.000 over the last week. So, why not take a shot on a hot bat at north of +400 odds?

Wednesday’s game is a terrific matchup for J-Rod, as he’s taking on Houston righty Lance McCullers Jr., who has given up five homers in seven starts in 2026, posting a 7.41 ERA overall.

On top of that, Houston has the worst bullpen in Major League Baseball, allowing a league-high 34 home runs while ranking 30th in ERA (6.02).

Rodriguez is 1-for-2 against McCullers in his career, and he’s a great bet to stay hot on Wednesday night.

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+548)

Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong has just four home runs in the 2026 season, but two of them have come in the last two weeks (12 games). PCA has upped OPS to .837 over the last week, and I think he’s worth a look at +548 against the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves have 22-year-old JR Ritchie on the mound, and he’s due for some regression after posting a 3.63 ERA in his first three MLB starts. Ritchie has allowed four homers in those outings, and he has a 6.87 FIP. His expected ERA is in just the 19th percentile amongst pitchers this season.

So, this could be a favorable matchup for PCA, and I love the potential return for him at this price on Wednesday.

Xavier Edwards to Hit a Home Run (+850)

Miami Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards is having a great start to the 2026 season, hitting .314 with four homers and a .864 OPS.

Despite that, Edwards is +850 to hit a home run against the Minnesota Twins and righty Simeon Woods Richardson. This season, Woods Richardson has struggled, posting a 6.92 ERA while allowing eight home runs in eight starts.

So, why not take a shot on Edwards?

He’s really come on as a power hitter in the last two weeks, hitting three home runs during that stretch, including two in the last seven days.

Edwards isn’t going to be a home-run leader in his career, but at +850, he’s worth a dart throw against one of the worst starters in MLB.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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