Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Pete Crow-Armstrong, James Wood, More)

All 30 teams are back in action on Tuesday in Major League Baseball, which gives bettors plenty of options to consider in the prop market.

One of the most exciting ways to bet on MLB is by taking a few home run props every day, even though they’re tough to hit. Home run props usually offer some pretty solid payouts, and while they’re harder to predict than some other bets, they are a fun way to root for the most electric play in baseball – the long ball.

It’s always important to bet responsibly when it comes to these home run picks, so I’d only recommend small bets if you’re looking to add any of the following picks to your card.

Tonight, I’m targeting three players to leave the yard, including Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has been on an absolute tear in recent weeks. He now gets to take on a shaky Colorado Rockies team and starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, who has one of the worst expected ERAs in the league.

PCA isn’t the only player that I’m considering on June 9, as there is one veteran priced at +508 that has dominated the starting pitcher he’s facing tonight.

Let’s examine the odds and the case for each of these players to go deep on Tuesday night.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, June 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+248)

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .440 with four home runs over his last six games, and he’s been on fire for the last two weeks, hitting .392 with a 1.201 OPS (and five homers) during that stretch.

The Cubs star is now up to 11 home runs in the 2026 season, eight of which have come against right-handed pitching. So, I’m buying him against the Rockies and right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano on Tuesday night.

Sugano has an expected ERA in the first percentile (7.62) this season, and he also ranks in the first percentile in expected batting average against (.317) and barrel percentage while ranking in the ninth percentile in hard-hit percentage.

So, don’t let the righty’s 3.98 ERA fool you, he’s really struggled overall in 2026. Sugano led the American League in homers allowed in 2025 while with the Baltimore Orioles, and he’s already given up 11 home runs in 12 starts this season.

I think PCA and the Cubs could hang a crooked number on the Rockies early, and I wouldn't be shocked if the All-Star outfielder keeps up his hot hitting on Tuesday night.

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+371)

Washington Nationals star James Wood has 17 home runs in the 2026 season, 13 of which have come against right-handed pitching.

So, even though he’s cooled off over the last two weeks, I’m taking a shot on him to go deep against the San Francisco Giants and Adrian Houser. This season, Houser has a 5.49 ERA, and he’s allowed 10 home runs in his 12 starts.

Wood doesn’t have a ton of at-bats against Houser in his career, but he is 1-for-4 with a homer against him. The Nationals star is also hitting over .270 against right-handed pitching this season, so I like his chances a little more than if the Giants had a lefty on the hill.

At nearly 4/1 odds, I think Wood is a solid bet on Tuesday night.

Marcell Ozuna to Hit a Home Run (+508)

If you’re looking for a long shot bet on Tuesday, I have a veteran slugger who may be undervalued at +508 in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup.

Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is hitting under .200 with just five home runs this season, but he’s fared a little better against lefties, hitting .235 with a .742 OPS.

The kye for Ozuna is the pitching matchup on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has lefty Eric Lauer (5.74 ERA) on the mound, and he’s given up 13 home runs in 10 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays and Dodgers this season. Lauer ranks in just the third percentile in ground-ball percentage, so hitters have easily been able to lift the ball against him in 2026.

Ozuna has crushed Lauer in his career, hitting .545 (6-for-11) with three home runs, four runs batted in and a 1.947 OPS. The Pirates slugger hasn’t been great in 2026, but it’s hard to find a better matchup for him than this one on June 9.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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