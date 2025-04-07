Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Rafael Devers, Yordan Alvarez)
Monday’s MLB action features 11 games, and plenty of new series and matchups to dive into.
So, why not bet some home run props?
While they’re hard to predict, they usually offer very favorable odds for bettors who can get them right.
Every day, the SI Betting team breaks down our favorite players to hit a home run, and I’m eyeing a rising Texas Rangers star and one of Boston’s hottest hitters on Monday to leave the yard.
Here’s the complete breakdown of each of the Daily Dinger picks!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, April 7
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+550)
- Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+600)
- Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+280)
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+550)
After a dreadful start to the 2025 season, Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers is red hot.
On Sunday, Devers went 5-for-8 with two doubles and a home run across Boston’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s now 10-for-19 in the month of April (.526) while slugging a ridiculous .842.
So much for the slow start!
Devers is facing a young pitcher in Easton Lucas – who he doesn’t have much familiarity with – on Monday, but he’s too hot to pass up at this price.
Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB Props column – Painting Corners – why Wyatt Langford is worth a bet in this market on Monday:
Texas Rangers youngster Wyatt Langford has three home runs already in the 2025 season, and he’s in a great spot to add another on Monday.
Texas is taking on the Chicago Cubs and left-handed pitcher Justin Steele, who has gotten off to a slow start in the 2025 campaign. Steele has given up five homers in three starts, posting a 6.89 ERA and 6.34 FIP. He’s given up 18 hits in 15.2 innings, ranking in just the 19th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast.
That sets up well for Langford and the Rangers offense, and Langford has crushed left-handed pitching in his career, slugging .544 against southpaws compared to just .391 against righties.
He’s also homered eight times in just 103 career at bats against left-handed pitching. At +600, he’s certainly worth a shot in this market on Monday.
Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+280)
It’s been a slow start to the season for Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez, as he’s hitting just .182 with one homer.
However, he has thrived against Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert in his career, going 7-for-25 (.280) with three doubles, one homer, three walks and five runs batted in.
I don’t love the price for Alvarez in this market, but he’s eventually going to break out of this slump. Maybe it’ll take seeing a familiar arm on the mound for him to get back to hitting over .200 on the season.
