Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Logan Gilbert, Aaron Judge, Zac Gallen)
What better way to kick off the week than a few MLB prop bets for the 11-game slate on Monday?
Several high-profile pitchers are in action on April 7, including Luis Severino, MacKenzie Gore, Zac Gallen, Hunter Greene, Logan Webb and Michael King.
Personally, I love betting pitcher props since they’re a little easier to project than game-to-game props for hitters. Still, there are two of each that I’m choosing to back tonight.
On Monday, I’m eyeing starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and Gallen, as well as a bit of an unexpected prop for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.
Let’s break down the reasoning behind all of these props and their latest odds.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
- Logan Gilbert OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)
- Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Walks (-185)
- Zac Gallen 6+ Strikeouts (-165)
- Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Logan Gilbert OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)
Logan Gilbert is off to a great start for the Seattle Mariners, posting 3.00 ERA and 1.42 FIP across two starts, striking out 18 batters in the process.
According to Statcast, Gilbert is in the 94th percentile in whiff percentage, 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage and 75th percentile in chase percentage. He’s getting plenty of swings and misses, and that should benefit him in this strikeout market on Monday.
The Mariners are taking on the Houston Astros tonight, who rank 24th in Major League Baseball in strikeouts per game (9.78) this season. Since Gilbert already has eight or more punchouts in both of his starts, I wouldn't be shocked to see him push that number again on Monday.
Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Walks (-185)
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is a threat to hit a homer on a nightly basis, but he’s also great at working walks. After leading the league in walks last season, Judge has five already in the 2025 campaign.
On Monday afternoon, the Yankees face the Detroit Tigers and Casey Mize, who issued three free passes over 5.2 innings of work in his 2025 debut. Mize has allowed 2.7 walks per nine innings in his career, and he struggled with his control a bit in the spring, allowing eight walks in just 19.0 innings of work (3.8 walks per nine innings).
Don’t be shocked if Judge, who walked on Sunday, gets on base via the free pass this afternoon.
Zac Gallen 6+ Strikeouts (-165)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Zac Gallen is worth a look in the prop market on Monday:
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is off to a fast start in the 2025 season, striking out 17 hitters across two starts, including a 13-strikeout game on April 2 against the New York Yankees.
Gallen ranks in the 96th percentile in whiff percentage and 89th percentile strikeout percentage so far this season, according to Statcast.
On Monday, Gallen gets a crack at the Baltimore Orioles, who rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game (8.8) this season. After the Diamondbacks ace rebounded from a poor start on Opening Day to toss 6.2 scoreless innings against New York, I’m buying Gallen in this market. He’s struck out nearly two batters per inning pitched so far this season.
Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Texas Rangers youngster Wyatt Langford has three home runs already in the 2025 season, and he’s in a great spot to add another on Monday.
Texas is taking on the Chicago Cubs and left-handed pitcher Justin Steele, who has gotten off to a slow start in the 2025 campaign. Steele has given up five homers in three starts, posting a 6.89 ERA and 6.34 FIP. He’s given up 18 hits in 15.2 innings, ranking in just the 19th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast.
That sets up well for Langford and the Rangers offense, and Langford has crushed left-handed pitching in his career, slugging .544 against southpaws compared to just .391 against righties.
He’s also homered eight times in just 103 career at bats against left-handed pitching. At +600, he’s certainly worth a shot in this market on Monday.
