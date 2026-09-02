Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Roman Anthony, Pete Alonso, Dodgers Star)

A ton of MLB games have a first pitch before 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday, which means bettors are going to want to get an early start on this slate of games.

When it comes to the prop market, the SI Betting team is always looking for a few home run winners, and I was able to get one last night.

After hitting a home run prop for Michael Harris II at +362 on Tuesday, I’m targeting three plays on Wednesday to keep the momentum going.

Betting on home runs is tough, which is why these props are usually set at +300 or higher. Even the best home run hitters are only going deep around 30 to 40 times per year, but there are pitching matchups just about every day that are worth targeting.

I’m eyeing Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony to highlight these picks, as he’s been on fire since coming off the injured list.

Here’s a look at the odds – and a breakdown – for each of these prop plays on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+240)

Baltimore Orioles star Pete Alonso has 32 home runs in the 2026 season and has proven to be one of the better acquisitions of the offseason. Baltimore is fighting for a wild card spot in the American League heading into this matchup with the Colorado Rockies, who have one of the worst pitching staffs in MLB.

Former Oriole Tomoyuki Sugano – who allowed the most home runs in the American League last season – is on the bump for Colorado in this matchup, and he’s given up 27 home runs in 24 appearances in 2026.

Pitching at the hitter-friendly Coors Field certainly isn’t beneficial to Sugano, and he gave up six home runs in five starts last month.

Alonso has been great against right-handed pitching, hitting .274 with 24 of his 32 home runs. On top of that, the star first baseman has homered nine times in his last 26 games, posting a .347 batting average and an OPS well over 1.000 during that stretch.

Even at this shorter price (+240), I think he’s worth a look in Wednesday’s series finale.

Roman Anthony to Hit a Home Run (+610)

Anthony missed a ton of time for Boston this season and only has one home run in 33 games, but I’m buying him – especially at this price – on Wednesday afternoon.

Since coming off the injured list, Anthony has three multi-hit games, posting a .462 batting average with two doubles and a triple. He hasn’t gone yard yet, but the Red Sox youngster is swinging one of the hottest bats in the league this week.

I love this matchup for Anthony against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller (4.12 ERA), who gave up five home runs in four starts last month. Miller has now allowed 17 homers in as many appearances this season, giving up at least six runs in back-to-back outings.

I’m willing to take a shot on Anthony at this price, even though his power numbers haven't been there in limited at-bats this season.

Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+559)

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has not homered over his last 23 games, dropping him all the way down to +559 to go deep on Sept. 2.

So, is this a perfect buy-low opportunity?

I believe so, as Freeman is hitting .293 over the last two weeks and .400 over the last week (six games) for the Dodgers. Now, he takes on a young lefty in St. Louis Cardinals starter Quinn Matthews, who has allowed 23 hits in 19.2 innings (four appearances) in 2026.

Freeman has done some damage against lefties in 2026, posting a .275 batting average with four homers and a .733 OPS. I also like him against this Cardinals staff in general, as they have just a 4.49 bullpen ERA this season.

There’s definitely some risk with this prop since Freeman has been in a long home run drought, but this price (+559) is pretty tough to pass up for guy that is eight for his last 20 with a pair of extra-base hits.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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