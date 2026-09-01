Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Juan Soto, Michael Harris II, Yankees Slugger)

All 30 Major League Baseball teams are back in action on Tuesday night, as we officially kick off the final month of the regular season!

What better way to get involved in some MLB games than taking a few home run props at plus money?

There are three players that I’m eyeing tonight, including New York Mets superstar Juan Soto, who is set to play in his fourth game since coming off the injured list. He’ll take on a former Met – Freddy Peralta – and the Tampa Bay Rays tonight.

Betting on home run props can be tricky since even the best players only go deep 30 to 40 times per season, but there are usually some pretty favorable odds associated with them. If you’re looking to place a small wager with a chance to hit on some plus odds, this is a fun market to consider through the season.

I’m coming off an 0-for-3 showing on Monday night, but there are three left-handed hitters that have pretty intriguing matchups to bet on Tuesday. Let’s check out the odds and analysis behind the home run picks for the first day of September!

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+344)

Soto has already homered once since coming off the injured list, and he’s gone deep 22 times in 87 games in the 2026 campaign. The star outfielder has done a lot of his damage against right-handed pitching, hitting .289 with a 1.029 OPS and 18 homers.

Now, he takes on the struggling Peralta, who has given up 22 home runs in 27 appearances this season while posting a 5.11 ERA. Soto only has one hit against Peralta in his career, but it happens to be a home run.

One of the best hitters in MLB when he’s healthy, Soto has a .948 OPS this season and is homering around once every four games. Even against a Rays team that is bound for the playoffs, I think the Mets slugger could have a big game on Tuesday night.

Michael Harris II to Hit a Home Run (+362)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II went deep on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants, his 23rd homer of the 2026 season.

Harris has put together a monster year, hitting, .297 with 23 homers, 78 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases. He’s hitting over .300 against right-handed pitching with 15 of his 23 homers.

Now, he takes on Washington Nationals righty Jake Irvin, who allowed the most home runs in MLB last season and has already given up 14 homers in 17 appearances in 2026. Harris has thrived against Irvin in his career, hitting .292 (7-for-24) with a pair of extra-base hits.

Over the last two weeks (13 games), Harris is hitting .380 with three home runs and a 1.092 OPS. He’s a major threat to go deep even once Irvin exits, as the Washington bullpen (4.94 ERA) has allowed 94 home runs this season.

Luis Garcia Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+430)

New York Yankees slugger Luis Garcia Jr. has been red hot over the last couple of weeks, hitting .407 in his last seven games and .340 in his last 13 games.

He’s homered four times in that 13-game stretch (11 starts), pushing his season total to 28 overall. Garcia has done most of his damage against right-handed pitching, batting .295 with 25 home runs and a .912 OPS.

On Tuesday night, he and the Yankees are looking for revenge against the Los Angeles Angels after a blowout loss in their series opener on Monday. L.A. has righty Grayson Rodriguez (6.03 ERA) on the mound, and he’s given up 10 home runs in 15 outings in 2026.

That sets up well for Garcia, who led the NL in slugging percentage before he was dealt to New York at the deadline. I’ll bet on him staying hot, especially with this prop priced at +430.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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