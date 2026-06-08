Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Yordan Alvarez, Rafael Devers, Kyle Schwarber)

Monday’s Major League Baseball action features a shortened slate of games, but that doesn;t mean that we can’t bet on a few home run props!

There are a few pitchers that are easy fade candidates on Monday, including Washington Nationals righty Miles Mikolas (14 homers allowed this season) and Toronto Blue Jays lefty Patrick Corbin (14th percentile in expected ERA this season).

I’ve decided to bet on three left-handed sluggers on Monday, including Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez, who remains one of the hottest hitters in MLB. Alvarez has homered 22 times already in 2026, so he’s set at a pretty short price on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds and analysis behind each of these home run plays for June 8.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, June 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+402)

San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers is hitting just .240 with eight home runs in the 2026 season, but he has a very favorable matchup on Monday against Mikolas.

The Nationals right-hander has a 5.34 expected ERA, a 6.39 actual ERA and has allowed 14 home runs in 13 starts in the 2026 season.

Mikolas gave up three long balls in his last start, and he’s struggled mightily against Devers in his career.

The Giants star is 5-for-8 with a home run (good for 1.667 OPS) against Mikolas, and Devers has been better over the last four weeks, hitting .252 with four home runs. I think he’s worth a shot at +402, especially since Washington’s bullpen has given up 44 home runs in 2026.

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+287)

Kyle Schwarber has 23 home runs for the Philadelphia Phillies this season, and now he takes on Corbin, who has some shaky advanced numbers despite a 3.98 ERA.

Corbin has given up six home runs in 11 outings in 2026, ranking in the sixth percentile in expected BAA, 14th percentile in expected ERA and 18th percentile in hard-hit percentage.

Schwarber has three home runs over the last two weeks, hitting .289 during that stretch. Plus, he’s hit left-handed pitching much better (.273 batting average, .976 OPS) in the 2026 season, homering seven times in just 88 at-bats.

In his career against Corbin, Schwarber is hitting .273 (6-for-22) with a pair of homers and an OPS just short of 1.000. He’s an easy bet given his elite power so far in the 2026 season.

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+230)

There may not be a better overall hitter in MLB this season than Yordan Alvarez. The Houston star is hitting .316 with 22 home runs, and he’s gone deep seven times in the last two weeks (13 games) while posting a .389 batting average.

Over the last seven days, that batting average has skyrocketed to .476!

Alvarez is a great bet to leave the yard against Los Angeles Angels righty Grayson Rodriguez, who has a 9.50 ERA and has allowed four home runs in four outings in 2026. Alvarez has 14 of his 22 home runs against right-handed pitching, and the Angels have a shaky bullpen backing up Rodriguez.

Los Angeles’ ‘pen has a 4.96 ERA, allowing 34 homers in the 2026 campaign. Alvarez has much shorter odds than most players (+230), but he’s been too hot to pass up in this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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