Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Dodgers vs. Astros: Ohtani, Valdez, Altuve, Hernandez)
It’s always spicy when the Dodgers and the Astros square off, and if you aren’t sure why, see the 2017 World Series.
A lot of eyes will be on these postseason contenders tonight, and we are going to take a few big swings for plus money tonight.
And yeah, we’ll be rooting for some unders. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today: Dodgers vs. Astros
Framber Valdez under 5.5 K (+115)
Let’s take the under for Valdez tonight. No starting pitcher has a higher ground ball rate than Valdez’s 60.5%, and the Astros have turned an MLB-best 23 double plays with Valdez on the bump. The Dodgers have just an 18.9% strikeout rate vs. left-handed pitching this season, and Valdez is only punching batters out at a rate of 7.62 per nine innings this year. Valdez has exceeded this mark in just six of his 18 starts this season.
The Dodgers also have the fourth-best BA (.265), fourth-highest ISO (.180), and third-best SLG (.445) vs. Southpaws. The Astros didn’t play yesterday, so the bullpen is rested and Valdez may not pitch too deep into this one.
Shohei Ohtani under 0.5 hits (+160)
I know this is bold, but Ohtani has not been not good vs. Valdez in his career. Ohtani has just four hits in 34 career at-bats vs. Valdez (.118). Of course, the Astros bullpen will also need to do their part for this bet to cash, but Astros relievers are tied for the third-fewest hits allowed in July with just 48, and Ohtani is hitting only .217 lifetime at Minute Maid. For the payout, it’s worth the risk.
Jose Altuve or Teoscar Hernandez to hit a home run (+300)
To prove I am not a total stick in the mud, I’m going to take a swing at this combined HR special at DraftKings. Hernandez has homered off Valdez before, and he’s been hitting well all season vs. lefty pitching. Plus, he got his start in Houston, so he’s familiar with the environment. Fresh off a Home Run Derby, victory, we know what he's capable of.Twenty of his 21 home runs this season would have been out at Minute Maid Park.
Altuve is always a threat to take the ball yard, but especially at home. Thirteen of Altuve’s 21 home runs have come at Minute Maid this season. I'll take three to one for one of these guys to park one on the upper deck tonight.