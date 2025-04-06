Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Devin Booker, Derrick White, Tyrese Haliburton)
The Western Conference playoff race is reaching its final days, as the second-to-last Sunday in the NBA regular season is upon us.
And, the schedule-makers didn’t disappoint with some insanely important matchups for Sunday’s action:
- Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder
- Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
- Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets
These are just three of 11 games that will be played on Sunday, so why don’t we bet on some player props?
There are a bunch of plays that I’m considering, including picks for Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton and more!
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of those plays for Sunday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
- Devin Booker OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-125)
- Derrick White OVER 5.5 Assists (-115)
Devin Booker OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
With Kevin Durant out of the lineup, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been forced into an even bigger role, and he’s thriving.
The star guard has scored 39 and 37 points in his two games since Durant went down, yet the Suns have not been able to pick up a win. Booker is also averaging 30.5 shot attempts per game during that stretch.
At that volume, he’s a must bet against a New York Knicks team that has been in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive rating for much of the 2024-25 season – although it is now 13th in that metric.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Haliburton is a solid prop target against Denver:
I’m buying Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton against the Denver Nuggets, as Denver ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.0).
This season, Haliburton is averaging 9.2 assists per game, but he’s picked up 11 or more dimes in 11 of his 18 games since the All-Star break, averaging 11.2 dimes per game over that stretch.
On top of that, Haliburton is averaging 17.1 potential assists per game over his last 15 contests, nearly two potential assists more than his season average. The Pacers guard also had 15 dimes in his lone meeting with the Nuggets in the 2024-25 season.
Derrick White OVER 5.5 Assists (-115)
Derrick White has been extremely important to the Boston Celtics’ success this season, and he’s really come on as a passer in recent games. White is averaging 6.3 assists per game (on 10.2 potential assists per game) over his last 15 matchups.
During that 15-game stretch, White has 10 games with six or more dimes, including seven straight.
This is a great matchup against a Washington team that ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
