Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Evan Mobley, Giannis Antetokounmpo and More)
Tuesday’s NBA action features just four games, and a couple of stars – Evan Mobley, Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry – are up in the air for the action.
Tatum and Mobley are both listed as questionable while Curry could sit out the second night of a back-to-back, according to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr.
Despite that, I have props for Mobley and Curry if they do suit up, as well as a couple of other players to back on Tuesday night. With only eight teams in action, there are limited prop options, especially with a few tanking teams playing tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each prop I’m betting tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Evan Mobley OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
- Steph Curry OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-188)
Evan Mobley OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Mobley missed his last game with a foot injury, but if he returns tonight, he’s a steal at this number against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The one-time All-Star is averaging 18.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season, and he’s cleared 26.5 points and rebounds in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 boards per game over that stretch.
The Clippers are one of the better defenses in the league, but Mobley has taken a huge step on the offensive end this season, shooting 36.9 percent from 3 on 3.0 attempts per game while averaging 2.4 more points per game than any other season in his career.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
Could this be a bounce back game for Giannis Antetokounmpo? I shared why I think he’s a solid bet in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – this morning:
I’m buying low on Giannis after he was held to just 21 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
Giannis is still averaging 30.4 points per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field this season, and he’s cleared 27.5 points in six of his last 10 games, averaging 28.0 points per game over that stretch.
The usage will be there for the former league MVP (Giannis is taking almost 19 shots per game over this 10-game stretch), and the Warriors lack an insider presence that can really deter him at the rim. Golden State gave up 38 points to Aaron Gordon – even with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray out – on Monday night.
Also, Golden State is in the top half of the NBA in opponent free throws attempted per game, meaning Giannis should be able to get to the line a good amount as well tonight. He’s a steal at this number after a down game against the No. 1 defense in the NBA.
Steph Curry OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
As I mentioned earlier, there’s a real chance Curry sits out of this game, but if he does play, this is a great prop for him.
Curry is averaging 28.6 points per game over his last 20 matchups, and while he failed to clear this line on Monday night, he’s picked up 25 or more points in 13 of those 20 matchups.
The Bucks are allowing the most points per game to the point guard position this season, including a 38-point game to Curry before the All-Star break. Don’t be shocked if Steph goes off – if the Warriors play him – on Tuesday.
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-188)
Here’s another play from my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – where I’m backing Kristaps Porzingis in this matchup:
I know, we have to lay some juice in this prop, but I can’t pass up Kristaps Porzingis at this number against a Brooklyn Nets team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
KP is averaging 2.4 made 3s on 6.0 attempts per game (39.4 percent), and he should have a huge role in the offense tonight with Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum questionable.
Porzingis has knocked down at least two shots from deep in 15 of the last 19 games he’s played, averaging 2.7 made 3s per game over that stretch.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.