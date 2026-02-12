Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Ace Bailey, Max Christie, LeBron James, More)

Looking to close out the unofficial first half of the NBA season with some player props?

Thursday night’s three-game slate is the last time we’ll have a regular-season game until Feb. 19, but there are some injury obstacles to be aware of.

First off, four teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday (OKC, Utah, Portland and Milwaukee), and we already know that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Cooper Flagg all will not be playing.

Still, there are few props that I like with these three games, two of which are nationally televised on Amazon Prime:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Amazon)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Amazon)

Let’s dive into a breakdown and the latest odds for each of the player props on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Max Christie OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-103)

Mavericks guard Max Christie has shot the 3-ball well in the 2025-26 season, knocking down 42.5 percent of his attempts. He's averaging 2.5 3-pointers made per game, and he is coming off a 4-for-10 game from 3 his last time out against the Lakers.

Christie has made three or more shots from deep in six of his last 11 games and both of his games against the Lakers. He's shooting 7-for-18 from deep against L.A., and he should have an expanded role in the offense with Cooper Flagg (foot) out.

This season, the Lakers rank just 19th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage. That makes Christie a pretty intriguing pick at -103 in this market.

LeBron James OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why James is a great prop target against Dallas:

Since Doncic exited the Lakers’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers early (he played less than 16 minutes in that game), James has taken on a much bigger role as a playmaker.

In three straight games (including the Philly matchup), he has recorded 10 assists, adding four, seven and six boards to his name in those games. Now, he takes on a Dallas team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 21st in opponent assists per game.

James is averaging 9.4 rebound chances and 11.9 potential assists per game this season, which gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this combo prop. On top of that, the Lakers could be without one of their top rebounders in center Deandre Ayton, as he’s listed as questionable for this matchup.

While LeBron is averaging just 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season, he did put up eight boards and five dimes with Doncic in the lineup the last time these teams squared off.

With Austin Reaves (calf) still on a minutes restriction, I wouldn’t be shocked if James paces the Lakers in assists on Thursday night.

Cason Wallace OVER 12.5 Points (-116)

Another play from today’s edition of Peter’s Points ! I’m targeting Cason Wallace to step up on offense with SGA, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell all banged up:

SGA is out for this game, and the Thunder could be without Jalen Williams (hamstring) as well after he aggravated the injury on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

That should lead to a bigger role for guard Cason Wallace, who attempted 16 shots in back-to-back games with both players out earlier this month. Wallace finished with 13 and 23 points in those games.

Since the start of February, the former first-round pick is averaging 14.0 points on 11.5 shots per game, and his role should continue to expand if the Thunder are down all three of SGA, Ajay Mitchell and Williams on Thursday.

Wallace has played mainly an off-ball role during his time in OKC, but he's averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in five games with SGA out of the lineup this season.

With the Thunder set to be short-handed against a shaky Bucks defense (22nd in defensive rating), I think Wallace is a great prop target.

Ace Bailey UNDER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-118)

Jazz rookie Ace Bailey should have an expanded role on Thursday night against the Blazers, as it’s likely that Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. sit out the second night of a back-to-back with Utah clearly tanking.

However, Bailey has been up and down in his first NBA season, and I think his points, rebounds and assists line is a little high for him tonight.

Bailey is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3. He’s cleared 26.5 PRA in just five of his 48 games this season, and he doesn’t really stuff the stat sheet outside of scoring when his role has expanded.

Over his last 15 games, Bailey is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 13.7 shots per game. Yet, he’s only cleared this line three times during that stretch despite having four games with at least 20 points.

So, even if the Jazz rookie has a big scoring game, that doesn’t guarantee that he’ll go OVER this prop. He’s a fade candidate at this inflated number against Portland.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

