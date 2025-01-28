Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Amen Thompson, Tyrese Maxey and Gary Trent Jr.)
Tuesday’s NBA action features just four games, but bettors do have a marquee matchup – or at least what should’ve been a marquee matchup – between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers to bet on.
Tyrese Maxey will look to lead Philly to an upset win without Joel Embiid and Paul George (both ruled out) flanking him in the starting lineup, but that does make the one-time All-Star guard an intriguing prop pick tonight.
In fact, I have a player prop for three of the four games on Jan. 28, as there are two wing players that may be undervalued in games where their teams are road favorites.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the best props for Tuesday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 28
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Amen Thompson OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-115)
- Gary Trent Jr. OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Amen Thompson OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson dropped a smooth 33 points against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and he’s now cleared 28.5 points and rebounds in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game over that stretch.
As a starter, Thompson is averaging 18.3 points and 10.9 points per game (across 15 matchups).
Atlanta should be a great matchup for the former lottery pick, as the Atlanta Hawks are just 27th in opponent points per game and 24th in opponent rebounds per game so far this season.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – as guard Tyrese Maxey could be in line for some major usage against Los Angeles:
The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled just about everyone out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, setting up another matchup for Tyrese Maxey to attempt a ton of shots.
Joel Embiid, Paul Goerge, Jared McCain, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin and KJ Martin are all out tonight, leaving Philly with very limited options after Maxey to score the ball.
The young point guard is averaging 26.6 points per game this season, but he’s scored 30 or more in five of his last 10 games, scoring no fewer than 28 points in any of those matchups. Overall, he’s averaging 30.5 points per game in his last 10.
Plus, during that stretch, Maxey is attempting 23.6 shots per game. Plus, with Paul George out this season, Maxey’s points per game average jumps to 28.4.
The Lakers don’t have an elite guard defender on their roster, and the usage for Maxey is what makes this bet worth taking. He could end up pushing 25 shot attempts in this matchup.
Gary Trent Jr. OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Milwaukee Bucks wing Gary Trent Jr.’s role has expanded as of late, as he’s played at least 23 minutes in each of his last five games. Trent’s spot in the rotation was in flux early in the season, but he’s found his shot – making him a staple off the bench for Doc Rivers.
Over this five-game stretch, Trent Jr. is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from 3 on 7.2 attempts per game. He’s cleared 2.5 made 3s in four of his last eight matchups, and now he has a great matchup on Tuesday night.
Portland ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, and Trent could see a few more looks on Tuesday if Khris Middleton sits out the second night of a back-to-back.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.