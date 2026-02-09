Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Austin Reaves, Kon Knueppel, Anfernee Simons)

Monday’s NBA action features a loaded 10-game slate – a perfect way for the league to take the void in the sports world left by the end of the NFL season.

There are a ton of games and players to consider in the prop market, and I’ve made six picks for Feb. 9, including a pick for Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves in his fourth game back in action.

In addition to Reaves, there are two guards that were moved at the deadline that I think could have big shooting games with their new teams on Monday. Plus, there’s a rookie to bet on in an alternate line prop in one of the best games of the night.

Let’s dive into each of these player props – and their latest odds – for Monday night’s action.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Austin Reaves OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-112)

Austin Reaves has been on a minutes restriction since returning from a calf injury, but that hasn't stopped him from putting together some big games.

After scoring 15 points in his first game back, Reaves has cleared 28.5 points, rebounds and assists in back-to-back showings, dropping 35 points, six rebounds and two dimes against the Philadelphia 76ers and 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists in a win over Golden State.

Reaves had a much bigger playmaking role with Luka Doncic out against Golden State, and that's been the case so far this season. In seven games without Doncic in the 2025-26 campaign, Reaves is averaging 33.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

While he's going to fall short of those numbers due to his minutes restriction and the fact that he's playing the No. 1 defense in the NBA, I do think this prop is a little low for the Lakers star on Monday.

Reaves has played about half of the game in back-to-back matchups, and he should be the focal point of the L.A. offense whenever he's on the floor.

Brandin Podziemski UNDER 15.5 Points (-116)

Brandin Podziemski is set to have a bigger role with Steph Curry (knee) out of the lineup for the Golden State Warriors, but he played just 12:11 in a loss to Phoenix last week and has come off the bench in back-to-back games.

Podz has 16 or more points in just 13 of his 53 games this season, and he's averaging 9.8 points per game over his last nine games, failing to clear this line in all of them. Despite the fact that he's shot the ball pretty well (44.8 percent from the field, 37.7 percent from 3), Podziemski has not taken the next step as a scorer, and I don't see it happening even with Curry out tonight.

He's averaging just 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 14 games without Curry this season, scoring over 15.5 points in just three of those matchups. Memphis isn't a good defensive team, but Podziemski has taken less than 10 shots in four of his last five games.

His usage fluctuates too much for me to trust him at this inflated number.

Anfernee Simons OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+121)

One of the Chicago Bulls' trade deadline acquisitions was guard Anfernee Simons, who came over from the Boston Celtics in the Nikola Vucevic trade.

Simons is having a really strong season shooting the ball, knocking down 39.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He's started the last two games for Chicago, attempting 10 or more 3-pointers in each of those matchups. He's knocked down 9-of-23 shots from beyond the arc as a Bull, and I'd expect another big game with Josh Giddey (doubtful) still banged up.

The Brooklyn Nets rank dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (37.7 percent) this season. While Simons didn't clear this prop a ton while he was with the Celtics, he has a much bigger role in Chicago.

This is a great plus-money target on Monday night.

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-120)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jokic could have a big game against Cleveland:

This season, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has recorded a triple-double in 18 of his 37 games this season, and he's put together two huge performances over his last two games.

Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a double overtime loss to the New York Knicks, and he followed that up with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists against the Chicago Bulls. Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for this game, so Jokic may be forced into an even bigger playmaking (and scoring) role than usual.

The Cavs rank in the middle of the pack in both opponent assists per game and opponent rebounds per game, which should set up well for Jokic in this market.

At the end of the day, the Nuggets star is averaging a triple-double and always seems to be in play for one. At this price, he’s worth a bet – especially if Murray sits – on Monday.

Kon Knueppel 25+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-186)

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season, shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from 3.

Knueppel has cleared this prop quite often in the 2025-26 campaign, finishing with 25 or more PRA in 33 of his 52 games, and he’s scored 17 or more points in four of his last five games.

The rookie guard had 19 points, seven rebounds and five dimes in his lone matchup against the Detroit Pistons this season, but I don’t mind lowering this line a bit against the No. 2 defense in the NBA.

While Knueppel may not be the No. 1 option for the Hornets, he plays a big role and stuffs the stat sheet on a night-to-night basis. He’s worth a look on Monday, especially if he pushes his season average in points.

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-113)

This season, Ayo Dosunmu is shooting 45.0 percent from beyond the arc, and he went 3-for-7 from deep in his Minnesota Timberwolves debut on Sunday.

Dosunmu has made at least two 3-pointers in 29 of his 46 games this season, and he should have a major role off the Minnesota bench the rest of the season.

The Atlanta Hawks are 15th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game, but I think this prop is just set too low for Dosunmu. He’s averaging 4.3 attempts from deep per game, but that has jumped to 4.9 since Jan. 1.

He’s a buy low target on Monday night.

