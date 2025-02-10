Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Bobby Portis, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo)
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
- Bobby Portis OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-110)
- Onyeka Okongwu UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Bam Adebayo OVER 16.5 Points (-105)
Bobby Portis OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
I’m buying Portis with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup once again on Monday.
Portis has 23, 26 and 18 points in his last three games, attempting 21, 20 and 14 shots in those contests. Golden State doesn’t have a great interior presence to block shots, and Portis is going to have a major role usage wise until Giannis returns.
This is a great number to get Portis at on Monday.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-110)
This season, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is averaging 4.7 assists per game, but he’s picked up five or more dimes in 10 of his last 11 games dating back to Cleveland’s last matchup with Minnesota.
Over that stretch, Mitchell is averaging 5.8 assists per game, and he had seven dimes against the Wolves back on Jan. 18. Until Mitchell starts falling back in his assist prop, he’s a must bet anything under 5.5 tonight.
Onyeka Okongwu UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
With Clint Capela off the injury report, I’m fading Atlanta Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu on Monday night against an Orlando team that is No. 2 in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Even though he’s started 12 straight games for Atlanta, Okongwu is averaging just 8.9 rebounds per game over that stretch, playing more than 30 minutes in just two of those games. I think this is a tough matchup to trust him in.
Bam Adebayo OVER 16.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bam Adebayo is a solid target against Boston:
Bam Adebayo has really turned things around scoring the ball for the Miami Heat, picking up 17 or more points in seven straight games.
Over that stretch, the Heat star is averaging 21.9 points on 15.6 shots per game – shooting way better from the field (56.0 percent) than his season average of 47.1 percent.
While facing the Boston Celtics isn’t an easy matchup, Bam has given Boston trouble in recent seasons, scoring 17 or more points in eight of his last nine meetings (dating back to March 2022).
He should continue to have a big role on offense for the Heat, and 16.5 points is very much in play if he’s going to attempt close to 16 shots.
