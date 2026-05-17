Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Duren)

A trip to the Eastern Conference Finals is on the line, as the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers play a Game 7 on Sunday night – the second time each of these teams has played a Game 7 this postseason.

There’s nothing better than taking a few prop bets for a standalone game, especially when the stakes are as high as this one.

So, I decided to take a prop for three All-Stars on Sunday, including star guards Cade Cunningham and Donovan Mitchell.

Cleveland appeared to have control of the series after stealing Game 5, but it now finds itself as a road underdog in Game 7. Does that influence how we should attack the prop market tonight?

Here’s where I’m leaning for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Duren OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-131)

The 2026 postseason has been pretty rough for All-Star center Jalen Duren, but he turned things around a bit in Game 6, putting up 15 points and 11 rebounds in just over 27 minutes of action.

The scoring has not been anywhere near Duren’s regular-season output (19.5 points per game), but he’s still been pretty solid as a rebounder in the playoffs. Duren is averaging 8.5 rebounds on 20.2 rebound chances per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to Game 7.

The former first-round pick also has nine or more boards in eight of his 13 playoff games in 2026, including three games in this series. In Game 7 against Orlando in the first round, Duren had by far his best game of the postseason, scoring 15 points and pulling down 15 boards in a Detroit win.

While I’m not expecting that on Sunday, I do think it's pretty reasonable to take him to grab nine or more rebounds after he had 11 in less than 30 minutes in Game 6.

Donovan Mitchell UNDER 3.5 Assists (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell is a fade candidate in this market in Game 7:

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and just 2.9 assists per game in the playoffs, making him an interesting fade candidate when it comes to his assists prop on Sunday.

Mitchell is averaging over seven potential assists per game in the playoffs, but it hasn't translated into major assist numbers in any game this postseason. Mitchell has just three games (out of 13) during this playoff run with four or more dimes, including just one game in this series.

During the regular season, the Pistons were No. 1 in the league in opponent assists per game (23.5), and they’re allowing just 20.5 opponent assists per game in the playoffs (also No. 1 in the NBA).

Mitchell has just one game (Game 3 of this series) since the Cavs’ first two games of the playoffs with four or more dimes, and he took 20 shots and dished out just one assist in Game 7 against Toronto.

I expect Mitchell to look for his shot more with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line on Sunday night.

Cade Cunningham OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+111)

Cade Cunningham has shot the 3-ball extremely well in the 2026 postseason, knocking down 43.2 percent of his attempts (41-for-95) heading into Game 7 against Cleveland.

Cade has taken 10 3-pointers in back-to-back games, going 6-for-10 and 5-for-10 from deep in those matchups. Overall, he’s made at least three shots from beyond the arc in three games in this series and eight of his 13 games this postseason.

So, why not take him in Game 7?

The Cavs have tried to double the All-NBA guard more in recent games, but Cade is going to be able to pull up and get 3-pointers since most defenses want to keep him out of the paint. A 34.2 percent shooter from deep during the regular season, Cunningham has certainly stepped up in the playoffs, helping the Pistons force a Game 7 in this series in the process.

During the regular season, Cleveland really struggled to defend the 3-ball ranking 26th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage. In the playoffs, opponents are shooting 38.0 percent from deep against the Cavs (14th out of 16 teams).

I’m buying Cade, who should play a ton of minutes on Sunday, to have a big Game 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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