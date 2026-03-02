Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Darius Garland, Keyonte George, Neemias Queta)

There are just eight teams in action on Monday in the NBA, but there are still some interesting player props to choose from.

The Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are all playing the second night of a back-to-back, but those teams have a bunch of All-Stars that could make for interesting prop picks.

NBA Games on Monday, March 2

Houston Rockets @ Washington Wizards

Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks

Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

Despite that, I’m looking elsewhere for a few of my picks, including one for Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland, who reportedly is expected to make his debut with his new team on Monday.

Let’s dive into each of my favorite player prop picks and their latest odds for this four-game slate on March 2.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 2

Keyonte George OVER 17.5 Points (-108)

Jazz guard Keyonte George has put together a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 23.6 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

With Lauri Markkanen out for two weeks and Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic and Walker Kessler out for the season, George is by far the best offensive option for the Jazz going forward, including in Monday’s game against Denver.

The Nuggets are a bottom-10 defense this season, and George dropped 20 points on just 14 shots in their first meeting this season. The young guard just returned from an injury that kept him out for most of February, playing less than 24 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He still finished that game with 17 points on 11 shots, getting to the line for 10 free-throw attempts in the process. George may have his minutes limited again on Monday – which is why this line is so low – but he should get all the shots he can handle when he’s on the floor.

I’m buying him to improve upon his last showing in this divisional battle.

Neemias Queta OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-118)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Celtics center Neemias Queta should have a big game on the glass:

Queta is coming off the best game of his NBA career on Sunday, finishing with 27 points and 17 rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, he takes on a Milwaukee Bucks team that has struggled on the glass all season long, ranking 27th in the league in rebound percentage and 18th in opponent rebounds per game.

Queta is averaging 8.4 boards per game this season, and he’s remained the No. 1 option at center for Boston even after the trade deadline acquisition of Nikola Vucevic. Queta has 10 or more boards in five of his last 10 games and at least eight boards in seven of his last 12.

He also had a 10-rebound game in his first meeting with the Bucks this season and eight boards against them on Feb. 1. Queta is averaging over 16 rebound chances per game this season, and he’ll need to convert just half of those to clear this prop.

After such a strong showing on Sunday, Queta feels like an ideal buy-low candidate in this Eastern Conference matchup.

Darius Garland OVER 12.5 Points (-114)

Garland is expected to make his Clippers debut on Monday night, and he has a pretty solid matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who have struggled against opposing point guards this season.

Golden State is allowing 26.47 points per game to opposing point guards – the fourth-most in the NBA. So, Garland could be in line for a big game in his first game in a Clipper uniform.

It’s unclear how much the two-time All-Star will play after missing time with a toe injury, but he’s averaging over 18 points per game this season. This prop is pretty reasonable for him to clear, especially with the Clips in need of a secondary option to Kawhi Leonard scoring the ball.

