Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Devin Booker, Scoot Henderson, LaMelo Ball)

What better way to start postseason basketball than with a few player prop picks?

On Tuesday night, a pair of play-in tournament games kick off what will be a wild next few months in the NBA, as there are several teams that are viable options to win the NBA Finals. Here’s a quick look at tonight’s matchups:

No. 10 Miami Heat vs. No. 9 Charlotte Hornets (Eastern Conference)

No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 7 Phoenix Suns (Western Conference)

The winner of the Suns-Blazers matchup will earn the No. 7 seed in the West in the 2026 NBA Playoffs while the winner of the Charlotte-Miami matchup will get a chance to play for the No. 8 seed on Friday.

A bunch of All-Star caliber players will be on the floor on Tuesday, including Devin Booker, Deni Avdija, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Rookie of the Year candidate Kon Knueppel.

That gives us a ton of player prop options, and I’m eyeing Booker as one of my favorite targets for Tuesday’s play-in action.

Let’s examine the odds and my breakdown for each of these prop picks on April 14.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scoot Henderson 12+ Points (-179)

Scoot Henderson really came on in the final weeks of the regular season, even though he missed the start of the campaign with a torn hamstring.

Henderson averaged 15.5 points per game over his last 11 games, clearing this line in nine of those matchups. The Blazers guard has started the last seven games, and he’s shooting 38.7 percent from 3 during this 11-game stretch.

While the Suns are a top-10 defensive team this season, Henderson is averaging 14.2 points per game, even though he’s shooting just 41.8 percent from the field. If Scoot remains the starter for the Blazers in this game, he should clear this line on Tuesday night.

Devin Booker OVER 27.5 Points (-104)

Booker has been to an NBA Finals before, and he should step up for the Suns in this play-in matchup.

The star guard is going to be fresh after resting in the final two games of the regular season, and prior to that, Booker had been on an insane scoring tear.

An All-Star this season, DBook is averaging 29.0 points per game over his last 20 games (since March 1), taking 20.5 shots per game during that stretch. That volume is huge for Booker, and he’s the clear-cut No. 1 option in this Suns offense.

Since March 1, Booker has scored 28 or more points in 11 of 20 matchups. After missing two games against the Blazers in the regular season, Booker is worth a look on Tuesday night.

LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-163)

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been on fire from beyond the arc in recent weeks, shooting 37.3 percent from deep on 12.1 attempts per game over his last 21 appearances. He’s made at least four shots from beyond the arc in 16 of his 21 games during that stretch, averaging 4.5 3-pointers per game.

For the entire season, Ball is shooting 36.8 percent from deep on over 10 attempts per game, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to this market.

Miami ranks 22nd in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 17th in opponent 3-point percentage in the 2025-26 season. Ball has five, four and four 3-pointers in his games against the Heat, taking over 10 attempts in each of those games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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