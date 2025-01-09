Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, De’Andre Hunter)
Looking to bet on some player props for Thursday’s eight-game NBA slate?
You’ve come to the right place, as I have several players that I’m targeting in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – in the prop market, as well as some more plays that I’m sharing in this article.
Tonight’s yet another great night to fade Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert while Donovan Mitchell could be in line for a bounce-back game against a weak Toronto Raptors defense.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props to consider betting on Jan. 9.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 9
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rudy Gobert UNDER 9.5 Points (-130)
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)
- Quentin Grimes OVER 14.5 Points (-125)
- Deandre Ayton OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+105)
Rudy Gobert UNDER 9.5 Points (-130)
Another night, another chance to fade Rudy Gobert as a scorer.
This is a brutal matchup for Gobert, as the Orlando Magic have one of the five best defenses in the NBA and are elite at protecting the paint. Orlando is allowing just 44.7 points per game in the paint this season – the third-fewest in the NBA.
Gobert comes into this matchup averaging just 10.0 points per game, and he’s failed to score 10 or more points in five straight matchups. Overall, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year only has 17 games (out of 36) where he’s been in double figures this season.
He’s a must-fade against one of the best defenses in the NBA, especially since the total in this game is all the way down at 200.5 points.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been in bit of a shooting/scoring slump over his last three games:
- @ Dallas: 15 points (5-for-11 FG)
- vs. Charlotte: 19 points (8-for-16 FG)
- vs. OKC: 11 points (3-for-16 FG)
However, I think this is a great bounce-back spot for him against a Toronto team that is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating.
The Raptors allowed Mitchell to score 21 points (on 14 shots) on opening night and 26 points (on 10-of-18 shooting) in their last meeting. With this prop dropping this low, it’s time to buy Mitchell, who is still averaging 22.9 points per game.
De’Andre Hunter OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)
Thursday features a great matchup for the Atlanta Hawks, as the Phoenix Suns have been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA over their last 10 games.
That includes the Suns’ defense beyond the arc, as they rank 21st in opponent 3-point percentage and 20th in opponent 3s made per game in the 2024-25 season.
De’Andre Hunter is shooting the lights out this season (43.9 percent from 3), hitting at least three shots from deep in 12 of his 16 games since the start of December.
Over that 16–game stretch, Hunter is averaging 3.1 made 3s on 6.7 attempts per game (45.8 percent). He should get plenty of looks tonight with the Hawks down a key offensive piece in forward Jalen Johnson.
Quentin Grimes OVER 14.5 Points (-125)
Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes had a smooth 23 points in Tuesday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s cleared 14.5 points in three of his last four games overall.
The former first-round pick is stepping into a huge offensive role with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic out, attempting at least 10 shots in each of his last six games, scoring 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting on Dec. 28 against Portland – his opponent tonight.
Grimes also finally found his 3-point stroke on Tuesday, hitting 6-of-11 shots from deep. He’s shooting 40.7 percent from 3 on the season, but he had struggled coming into that matchup, going 7-for-25 in his previous four games.
Deandre Ayton OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+105)
Portland Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton has three straight games with 11 or more rebounds, pushing his season average to 10.3 per game.
On Thursday, he should have a favorable matchup against Dallas as it has listed center Daniel Gafford as questionable tonight.
Losing Gafford would significantly shorten the Dallas frontcourt, and Ayton did grab 16 boards (12 defensive) in a Portland win over the Mavs back on Dec. 28.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.