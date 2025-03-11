Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham, Cameron Johnson)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has a matchup that he has thrived in on Tuesday night, and he is one of several players that I’m targeting in the prop market for the March 11 slate.
With just four games, there are a few less props to choose from than usual, but multiple All-Stars have made the cut for Tuesday’s picks. Plus, there is a Brooklyn Nets player that may be undervalued in his matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here’s a full breakdown of my favorite prop bets for Tuesday night’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 11
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-115)
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-140)
- Cameron Johnson OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-115)
Over his last nine matchups with the Indiana Pacers – dating back to March of 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant.
He’s averaging 37.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists in nine games against them over that stretch, and the star forward already has a 37-point game against Indiana this season.
Overall, Giannis is averaging 30.9 points per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the field, and he should be able to take advantage of a defense that is 20th in opponent points per game and 28th in points in the paint allowed per game this season.
Giannis has at least 30 points in seven of his last nine games against Indiana.
Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-140)
Earlier today, I shared why Cade Cunningham is one of the best prop targets on Tuesday in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are massive favorites on Tuesday night, and I think there is some value in taking Cunningham to go OVER his assists prop against the Washington Wizards.
Washington ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and Cunningham had 10 dimes in his first meeting with them this season.
The Pistons guard is having a career year, earning his first All-Star nod while averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. Overall, Cunningham is averaging over 15 potential assists per game.
He and the Pistons should have a field day against a Washington defense that is dead last in the league in opponent points per game and 28th in defensive rating. Cunningham is a great buy low candidate after failing to clear this line in each of his last two games.
Cameron Johnson OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
If he plays on the second night of a back-to-back, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson is a steal at this number on Tuesday.
The veteran forward enters this game averaging 18.9 points per game, and he’s picked up 16 or more points in 10 of his last 13 games since returning from an injury on Feb. 5. Over that 13-game stretch, Johnson is averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field on 13.3 shots per night.
He’s scored 18, 22 and 23 points in his three meetings against the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.