Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, John Collins on Tuesday)
Looking to wager on some NBA props for Tuesday’s NBA Cup action?
There is a ton on the line in the Association tonight, as several teams need to win to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup alive.
Plus, East Group A and East Group B will be decided tonight as the Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons matchups both feature a pair of 3-0 teams in Group Play.
So, with so much at stake, which players should we target in the prop market?
Here’s a few players I’m considering on Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 3
- John Collins OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-125)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 31.5 Points and Assists (-115)
- Steph Curry OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142)
John Collins OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-125)
Tonight is a great matchup for Utah Jazz big man John Collins, as Oklahoma City ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
While Isaiah Hartenstein is back for the Thunder, I still think Collins will have a big game on the glass. He’s picked up at least nine boards in five straight games and is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game overall.
Collins has at least nine boards in 10 of his 19 games this season.
Jalen Brunson OVER 31.5 Points and Assists (-115)
Jalen Brunson has stepped up as a passer in the 2024-25 season, averaging a career-high 7.9 assists per game. The New York Knicks star is still scoring the ball at a high rate – and efficiently – averaging 25.4 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3.
So far this season, Brunson has 10 games (out of 20) with 32 points and assists. He’s also cleared this prop in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 26.3 points and 9.0 assists per game over that stretch.
Yes, Orlando is one of the best defenses in the NBA, but Brunson’s usage is too high for me to fade him at this number on Tuesday.
Steph Curry OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142)
This is one of the props that I bet in today’s Peter’s Points – my daily NBA Best Bets column – as Steph Curry has been dominant in the 2024-25 season when it comes to his rebounds and assists:
This prop has been money for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry this season, as he’s cleared 9.5 rebounds and assists in 12 of his 15 games.
Not only that, but Curry has picked up at least 10 rebounds and assists in nine consecutive matchups. On the season, the two-time league MVP is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game – good for 11.8 rebounds and assists.
This is a massive value on Tuesday in a crucial NBA Cup game for Golden State, as it could earn the top seed out of the West with a win.
