Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jared McCain, Stephon Castle, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals has massive implications on both sides, as the San Antonio Spurs need a win to even the series while the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to gt a 3-1 lead before things shift back to Oklahoma City for Game 5.

The Spurs are favored in this matchup, but they lost Game 3 as favorites despite getting out to a 15-0 start. So, I’m looking to the prop market for some of my favorite bets in Game 4, with this matchup truly set as a toss up.

Even with injuries, the Thunder have plenty of players that have stepped up this postseason, and guard Jared McCain has been a star in the Western Conference Finals, having a clutch 24-point showing in Game 3.

He’s one of my favorite prop targets for Game 4, but I’m also targeting two star guards that have really done a great job distributing the ball in this series.

Here’s a full breakdown of the top props for Thunder vs. Spurs in the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jared McCain OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-188)

McCain has been an unsung hero for the Thunder in this series, and he scored 24 points in Game 3, taking over as the No. 1 option off the bench.

A plus shooter, McCain has gotten a ton of 3s off in the last two games, going 3-for-9 in Game 2 and 2-for-10 in Game 3.

While that’s not incredibly efficient, McCain is shooting 41.3 percent from deep in the playoffs after shooting 38.5 percent from 3 in the regular season. He’s made multiple 3-pointers in five of his last seven playoff games, and he could have an expanded role if both Ajay Mitchell (out) and Jalen Williams (questionable) end up sitting out in Game 4.

Stephon Castle OVER 6.5 Assists (-114)

Stephon Castle has been asked to carry a massive playmaking load in the postseason, especially in this series with De’Aaron Fox missing two games and Dylan Harper getting banged up in Game 2.

Castle has 11, eight and seven dimes so far in this series, and he averaged 7.4 assists per game in the regular season.

So, this prop is simply asking Castle to reach his season average, and he’s playing a ton of minutes (34 or more) in this series.

Turnovers have been an issue for Castle, but he’s averaging nearly 12 potential assists per game in the playoffs. He’s worth a look in a must-win matchup in Game 4.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 7.5 Assists (-125)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting SGA as a passer once again in Game 4:

SGA is averaging 14.6 potential assists per game in the 2026 postseason, and he’s been a willing passer in this series against San Antonio.

Through three games, the two-time MVP has 12, nine and 12 assists, picking up eight or more in eight of his last 10 playoff games. He’s seeing a ton of double teams from San Antonio, and the Thunder have stepped up with players like Jared McCain, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams and several others making big shots off the bench.

This is the second straight series that has required SGA to be a passer first and a scorer second, and he’s shown he is more than willing to distribute the ball in this series. I think this line is a steal ahead of Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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