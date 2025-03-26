Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis, Devin Booker)
Wednesday’s NBA action features a ton of playoff or play-in teams in action, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns.
So, there should be plenty of options in the prop market tonight.
I’m eyeing a group of All-Stars, including bigs Karl-Anthony Towns and Giannis Antetokounmpo, to have big games on the offensive end of the floor. Plus, there is a star guard who has played at a high level since the All-Star break.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop plays on March 26.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 26
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 27.5 Points and Assists (-120)
- Devin Booker OVER 6.5 Assists (-135)
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
With Jalen Brunson out for the Knicks, Towns is being asked to carry a bigger load on the offensive end as of late and has put together some big games.
He’s also shot the 3-ball well, knocking down multiple 3-pointers in eight of his nine games since Brunson went down. Over that stretch, Towns is shooting 43.8 percent from 3 on 5.3 attempts per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
With Damian Lillard out for the Bucks due to a blood clot, Giannis Antetokounmpo should have a massive role for the Bucks – if he’s able to suit up himself. Giannis is listed as questionable on Wednesday.
Still, Giannis is averaging 30.2 points per game this season, and he’s cleared 30.5 points in back-to-back games. Giannis has four games (out of eight) where he’s cleared 30.5 points with Dame out this season.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 27.5 Points and Assists (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyrese Haliburton is worth betting on tonight:
Tyrese Haliburton has been on fire as of late for the Indiana Pacers, recording 11 consecutive games with double-digit assists.
He’s coming off a 24-point, 11-assist showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and I like this matchup for him against a Los Angeles Lakers team that is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
On top of that, Haliburton has been a much better player at home in the 2024-25 season. He’s averaging 20.3 points and 9.7 assists per game in those contests compared to 16.9 points and 8.5 assists per game on the road. His true shooting percentage is also a whopping 7.6 percent better at home.
Hali has cleared this line in three straight games, and he’s picked up 28 or more points and assists in eight of his last 10 games at home.
Devin Booker OVER 6.5 Assists (-135)
With Bradley Beal out of the lineup for Phoenix, Devin Booker has thrived moving the ball, picking up seven or more dimes in three straight games.
On top of that, Booker has pushed his season average to 7.1 assists per game. Over his last 10 games, Booker is averaging 8.2 assists on 16.0 potential assists per game while clearing 6.5 dimes six times.
He’s worth a bet at this number tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
