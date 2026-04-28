Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George, Scoot Henderson)

Two playoff series could come to an end on Tuesday night, so it’s only right that we place a few player props for the action!

There are three games in total on April 28, with the No. 2 seeds (Boston and San Antonio) looking to wrap things up in Game 5:

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics (Boston leads 3-1)

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks (Series tied 2-2)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs (San Antonio leads 3-1)

Even though tonight’s slate features All-NBA candidates like Victor Wembanyama, Deni Avdija, Jalen Brunson and Jaylen Brown, I’m actually a few secondary stars in the prop market on April 28.

Karl-Anthony Towns has helped the Knicks even their first-round series with Atlanta, and he may be undervalued as a shooter ahead of Game 5. Meanwhile, Paul George and Scoot Henderson are both buy-low candidates after their teams lost in Game 4 on Sunday.

Plus, I am targeting one top-tier star, as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum continues to stuff the stat sheet against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Four picks, including one at plus money, isn’t too bad for a Tuesday night, right? Let’s jump into the breakdown for each prop on April 28.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+114)

New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been the team’s best player in this series, and I think he’s a little undervalued as a shooter in Game 5.

Towns only made two 3-pointers – one in each game – in two games in Atlanta, but he shot 5-for-9 from deep in Games 1 and 2 in New York. Even though he took less 3-pointers than last season, Towns still shot 36.8 percent from deep.

He’s set at +114 to clear this prop in Game 5, and I think he’s at least worth a look against a Hawks team that finished in the middle of the pack in 3-point defense during the regular season.

Towns has made multiple shots from deep in four of his six games against Atlanta (including playoffs) this season.

Paul George OVER 14.5 Points (-122)

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George may be undervalued in Game 5 against Boston, especially after he scored 16 points on 13 shots in Game 4 – even with Joel Embiid back.

Embiid’s return certainly will cut into the workload for George and VJ Edgecombe, but PG is averaging 17.5 points per game in this series, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from 3.

Philly would be wise to keep him involved on offense, and he’s taken at least 13 shots in each of the last three games. Boston has struggled to defend the 3 this season – opponents made 14.0 per game against them – so I think this line is a little low for George in a win-or-go-home matchup.

Scoot Henderson 12+ Points (-178)

Scoot Henderson struggled in Game 4 against the Spurs, shooting 0-for-7 from the field, failing to score.

Despite that, I’m going to trust him in Game 5 to score 12 or more points.

Henderson had dominated the first three games of this series, scoring at least 18 in each matchup while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 52.2 percent from 3. So, one bad shooting game shouldn’t completely take him off the radar in this market.

The former No. 3 overall pick averaged 14.2 points per game in the regular season, and he’s arguably been the team’s best offensive player in this series (outside of Game 4). The Spurs are an elite defensive group, but this number is way too low considering Scoot averaged 15.3 shots per game in the first three games of this series.

I’ll trust him to bounce back on Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jayson Tatum is a solid prop target in Game 5:

Tatum’s return to the lineup this season has been nothing short of amazing, and he’s played at an extremely high level in the playoffs, averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

I’m focusing on his rebounds and assists numbers in this game, as he’s cleared 16.5 rebounds and assists in three of four games in this series (18, 23, 12, 18).

After putting up double-digit boards in Games 1 and 2, Tatum has taken a step back there over the last two games. Still, he has seven or more dimes in every game in this series, including an 11-assist showing in Game 4.

The Sixers have not had an answer for Tatum, and they finished the regular season ranking 21st in rebound percentage and 22nd in opponent assists per game. I expect the All-NBA forward to continue to hover around a triple-double in Game 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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