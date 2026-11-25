The NBA Cup Group Play stage continues on Wednesday night with nine games on the docket.

Thanksgiving Eve has a few appetizing matchups throughout the night:

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

Each night during the NBA season, the SI Betting team will share our favorite NBA player props – the most exciting way to bet on the best basketball league in the world.

Let’s get right into my best NBA prop bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 1st Quarter Points (-107)

Kevin Durant OVER 20.5 Points (-122)

Deni Avdija OVER 35.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-111)

Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 1st Quarter Points (-107)

Klay Thompson has been coming out of the gate hot this season. He’s had at least five points – let alone four – in the opening quarter in 11 of his 15 games.

Thompson has been especially hot in the first quarter as of late, with 9, 10, 7, and 8 points in his last four opening quarters.

The 76ers just allowed 11 points in the first quarter to Deni Avdija, with Franz Wagner, Michael Porter Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr., and RJ Barrett all going OVER 4.5 1st quarter points in recent games.

Kevin Durant OVER 20.5 Points (-122)

Kevin Durant is averaging 21.6 points per game this season and is coming off his best game of the year. He scored 32 points on 11-for-19 shooting (4-of-6 from deep) against the Clippers on Monday night.

Durant has now gone OVER 20.5 points in 12 of 18 games this season, including five of his last six and eight of his last 10. He’s also recorded at least 21 points in the last four meetings against his former team, including 21 points on Nov. 7.

Deni Avdija OVER 35.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-111)

Deni Avdija broke out last season, and he’s proving that it was no fluke so far this year. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game through his first 15 contests this season.

The forward has gone OVER 35.5 PRA in 11 of those 15 games, including five of his last six and eight of his last 10.

The Spurs held Avdija to 20 PRA on Nov. 7, but that was the second half of a back-to-back for the Blazers.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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