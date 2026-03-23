Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Jalen Johnson, Klay Thompson)

A massive 10-game slate kicks off a major week in the NBA, as the playoff races in both the Eastern and Western Conference are tightening down the stretch.

While there are a bunch of tanking teams that have been complete stay aways from a betting perspective, there are still plenty of players – like Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama – that have been putting up huge games during the final stretch of the regular season.

So, it’s a perfect time to bet on some player props!

I’m eyeing four props for Monday’s loaded slate, including a pick for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the bets – including the latest odds – to place on March 23.

Best NBA Prop Bets Monday, March 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James UNDER 5.5 Assists (+112)

James is averaging 6.8 assists per game this season, but that number has fallen since the start of March. He’s averaging just 5.9 assists per game across nine games, failing to clear this total in four of his last five games.

Now, the Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons, who are No. 1 in the NBA in opponent assists per game and No. 2 in defensive rating this season.

I think James is a fade candidate in this game, especially since he’s at plus money to finish with five or fewer dimes for the fifth time in six games. The Lakers haven’t relied as much on James with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves taking the main ball-handling roles in the offense.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-113)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Leonard is a solid prop target against the Milwaukee Bucks:

This season, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is taking a career-high 6.9 3-pointers per game, and he’s shooting an impressive percentage (38.7 percent) with the increased usage.

That makes him an interesting prop target on Monday against a Milwaukee Bucks team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Leonard has knocked down at least two shots from deep in each of his last six games, and he’s cleared this line in back-to-back games despite his ankle issue. The star forward is 9-for-15 from beyond the arc during this two-game stretch, making at least four 3-pointers in both games.

He should be able to get whatever he wants against a weak Bucks defense. Leonard and the Clippers need every win they can get to remain in a top eight spot in the West, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he looks to keep his hot shooting going on Monday.

Jalen Johnson 10+ Rebounds (-163)

This season, Atlanta Hawks wing Jalen Johnson (questionable, ankle) is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game, and he’s been a pretty consistent presence on the glass, averaging 16.1 rebound chances a night.

Earlier this season, Johnson grabbed 15 rebounds in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA.

Memphis ranks 24th in the league in rebound percentage and 26th in opponent rebounds per game, allowing more than 45 per game.

Johnson’s rebounding has slipped a bit in the month of March, but I think he’s worth a shot to hit his season average – if he plays – on Monday.

Klay Thompson OVER 10.5 Points (-122)

Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson has a little revenge game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, and he’s been rolling in the month of March despite sitting out a few games.

Thompson is averaging 13.9 points per game in March, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. He’s still averaging 11.9 points per game despite seeing his role diminish as the season has progressed.

While Klay has fallen short of 10.5 points in both of his games against Golden State this season, the Warriors are a much different team with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler both injured.

I think Thompson can remain hot shooting the ball, as Golden State is just 14th in the league in defensive rating.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.