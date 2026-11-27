Only one NBA team has clinched a spot in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals, making Friday’s 11-game slate an important one across both conferences.

There are a ton of stars set to take the floor on Friday, including a matchup between the top two candidates to win MVP in Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanayama. They’ll face off on national TV (Prime Video) in one of the later games in this 11-game lineup:

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

While bettors can bet on a side in this NBA Cup action and potentially predict which teams will advance, one of my favorite ways to bet on the NBA comes in the player prop market.

Stars like Doncic, Wembanyama, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and many more will take the floor on Friday with a chance to elevate their teams into contention for a quarterfinal spot.

I’ve settled on four player props for Friday’s action to add some more intrigue to one of the biggest NBA nights of the season so far.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Barnes 25+ Points (-143)

Toronto Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes has played a major role in the 2026-27 season on offense with Kawhi Leonard missing most of the season to date with a knee injury.

The Raptors have also been without RJ Barrett as of late, forcing Barnes to take a clear No. 1 role every night. He’s averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field, scoring 25 or more in seven of his 12 appearances.

Barnes is also taking 20.4 shots per game, attempting at least 20 in half of his matchups. That gives him a really solid floor against a terrible Brooklyn Nets team that is 29th in the NBA in defensive rating.

I’m expecting a huge game from Barnes as the Raptors look to turn around a brutal 2-8 stretch.

LeBron James OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-128)

Jaylen Brown is out and Joel Embiid is questionable for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, putting LeBron James in a situation where he’s going to have to play a lot down low against the Indiana Pacers.

The bright side? The Pacers rank 29th in the league in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game. So, James, who is averaging 6.9 boards per game, should have a huge showing on the glass.

LeBron has seven or more rebounds in nine of his 15 games this season despite averaging just 10.4 rebound chances per game. This Indiana team has not been able to control the glass even with Ivica Zubac in the fold, and we could see James as a small-ball center if Embiid sits.

I love this prop for the four-time champion on Friday night.

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 18.5 Points (-125)

Earlier this month, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu had a big game against the Memphis Grizzlies, dropping 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, making all eight of his attempts from two-point range.

So, can he keep things rolling on Friday with LaMelo Ball (ankle) listed as questionable?

Dosunmu is averaging 18.1 points per game this season while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3. He's stepped up in a big way since Anthony Edwards went down and could have an even larger role on Friday if Ball is eventually ruled out or limited.

In his 15 starts this season, Dosunmu is averaging 19.7 points on 14.4 shots per game. That gives him a really strong floor against this Memphis team that couldn't slow him down in a nine-point loss earlier in the season.

Jamal Murray UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-103)

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range in the 2026-27 season, but he’s cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in just one of his last six games.

Murray doesn’t take 3s at an insanely high volume (he’s averaging just 7.1 attempts per game), and he’s failed to make three or more in seven of his 11 games in November.

On Friday, Murray has a tough matchup with the Utah Jazz, who rank seventh in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 11th in opponent 3-point percentage. While Murray could have a big game from deep – he’s super efficient from there – he’s taken six or fewer 3s in four of his last six games.

I’ll go UNDER on the Nuggets star in a game where the paint may be easier to attack than from beyond the arc.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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