Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, Dylan Harper, LeBron James and More)
Two teams will advance to the NBA Cup Semifinals on Wednesday night, as three of the top five teams in the Western Conference are in action in the quarterfinals.
The No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns (and are massive favorites) to open the night while the Los Angeles Lakers (No. 2 in the West) host the San Antonio Spurs (No. 5 in the West).
Victor Wembanyama is listed as out for the Spurs as he continues to recover from a calf injury. That’s the biggest injury for a player ruled out tonight, but the Suns have also listed Devin Booker (groin) as questionable against OKC.
These are two interesting games to bet on, and I wouldn't fault bettors that want to avoid the massive spread in the OKC-Phoenix game and simply stick to some prop bets on Wednesday. So, I’ve picked some of my favorites from both games to share all in one spot.
Here’s a breakdown of each player prop and the latest odds for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Dylan Harper OVER 12.5 Points (-119)
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper has put together a strong rookie season despite playing limited minutes at times. The former Rutgers star is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from 3.
The 3-point shot is going to take some time to come around, but Harper has scored 13 or more points in eight of his 13 games this season and has at least hit double figures in 11 of those 13 matchups.
He's coming off a 22-point showing against New Orleans, playing 25:51 while taking a season-high 16 shots in the process. Harper has seen his minutes steadily increase since he returned from a calf injury in late November.
The rookie didn't play in the Spurs' first meeting with the Lakers this season, but I expect him to play a major role off the bench in this matchup. This prop is set just below Harper's season average, and I think he can reach it against a Lakers team that is just 21st in the league in defensive rating.
Devin Booker UNDER 7.5 Assists (-149)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Booker is a fade candidate against a tough OKC defense:
If Devin Booker does play through his groin issue, it's unclear if he'll handle a usual workload in this matchup, making him a tricky prop target on Wednesday. Still, I think he’s a player worth fading as a passer.
The Suns guard enters this game averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, yet his assists prop is up at 7.5 against the No. 1 defense in the NBA. I think the UNDER on that line is worth a look in this NBA Cup clash.
This season, Booker is averaging 13.8 potential assists per game, but he's converting less than half of those into actual assists. On top of that, OKC has the No. 1 defensive rating and ranks No. 2 in the league in opponent assists per game, allowing just 23.9 per night.
Booker was held to six dimes in his first meeting with the Thunder, and he's picked up eight or more assists in just six of his 22 games. I think this line is way too high for the Suns guard, especially since Phoenix had a strong offensive showing (119 points) the first time it played OKC this season and Booker still finished short of this number.
LeBron James OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Fresh off a vintage showing against the Philadelphia 76ers (29 points, seven rebounds, six assists), LeBron James is a great prop target in this NBA Cup clash on Wednesday.
James has been known to stuff the stat sheet for his entire career, and this season has been no different. He's picked up at least 12 rebounds and assists in six of his seven games, clearing this total on four instances.
The Lakers star is averaging 11.4 potential assists and 9.3 rebound chances per game this season, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop. He's coming off back-to-back games where cleared this line as well, registering 14 rebounds and assists in a win over Toronto and 13 in a win over Philly.
LeBron has played over 30 minutes in all but one game this season, and he's going to have a major role even though he may not be the top scoring option in this offense. The Spurs rank just 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so I think this is a prime matchup to back James to go OVER this number.
I believe we're getting a bit of a discount on his combo prop since he's been a little less effective as a rebounder (averaging less than five per game) this season than we're used to, but that average has really been dragged down by a zero-rebound game against the Suns back on Dec. 1.
Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Assists (-143)
This season, Luka Doncic is averaging 9.1 assists on 14.4 potential assists per game, and he may be undervalued on Wednesday with this prop set right around his season average.
As I mentioned in the LeBron prop, the Spurs rank just 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and Doncic torched them for 13 assists back on Nov. 5. Overall, the All-NBA guard has nine games with over 8.5 assists, including eight games with at least 10 dimes.
While Doncic may have less playmaking responsibilities with James back in action, the Lakers are still extremely reliant on the star guard. Doncic has the highest usage rate in the NBA – 38.1 percent – which happens to be a career-high. So, the ball is going to be in his hands a ton in this matchup.
De’Aaron Fox OVER 23.5 Points (-104)
De’Aaron Fox is coming off a down game against New Orleans on Monday, scoring just 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting (a season low in shot attempts) in a Spurs win.
That low-scoring performance coincided with Stephon Castle’s return to the lineup, but I’m still buying Fox in this prop market on Wednesday.
The star guard is averaging 24.3 points per game this season, and he’s cleared 23.5 points in 10 games overall, including nine of the 11 that Wembanyama has missed. So, I think he’s a little undervalued against a Lakers team that is just 21st in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
Fox is averaging 17.3 shots per game this season, and I’d expect an uptick in his volume after taking a step back as a scorer in his last outing.
