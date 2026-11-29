Sunday features a few less NFL games than we’re used to because of the Thanksgiving Week matchups, which has left the door open for the NBA to play a few afternoon games as part of a 10-game lineup on Nov. 29.

The NBA Cup Quarterfinals are set for next week, and the month of November is coming to a close with some big-time matchups on Sunday and Monday, as teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and more look to break out of some slumps.

There are several playoff – and Finals – contenders going head-to-head with 20 of the league’s 30 teams taking the floor on Nov. 29:

Miami Heat @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns @ Utah Jazz

Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets @ Toronto Raptors

New Orleans Pelicans @ Portland Trail Blazers

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Sacramento Kings

There are a few stars out of the lineup on Sunday, including Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Steph Curry, but there are still a ton of great prop options to choose from.

Betting on player props is one of the more exciting ways to bet on the NBA, as it can be easier to target individual matchups for the best players than deciding game-to-game outcomes. Plus, it allows bettors to wager for their favorite players – and even against their least favorite stars – to make games have even more pop.

I personally love the player prop market for some of the unique advantages it brings, and I’ve found a few favorable spots for bettors to consider on Sunday.

Let’s dive in!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Harden OVER 27.5 Points and Assists (-123)

James Harden has been red hot as of late, dropping 51 points against the Indiana Pacers and over 20 points in three straight games.

He had a big showing against the Miami Heat earlier this season, shooting 5-for-13 from the field while finishing with 20 points and eight dimes. Miami is 29th in the league in opponent assists per game, so this could be a big showing for Harden (6.1 assists per game) after a slow start in that department in the 2026-27 season.

Harden has only cleared this prop five times in the 2026-27 season, so there is some risk even though he’s been hot late this month. After three days off, I don’t mind taking Harden against a Miami team that has struggled on defense to open the campaign.

Luka Doncic UNDER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-119)

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is slumping from beyond the arc, shooting just 8-for-48 from 3 in his last four games, failing to clear 4.5 made 3-pointers in each matchup.

This was always coming.

Doncic is taking an insane 13.2 shots per game from beyond the arc, and after shooting nearly 40 percent through the first month, he’s back down to 34.8 percent from 3.

The volume is going to be there for Doncic every night, so that can be a deterrent when it comes to fading him in this market. Still, I like the UNDER on Sunday against a Memphis Grizzlies team that is eighth in defensive rating and No. 2 in opponent 3s made per game.

The Grizzlies are also fourth in opponent 3-point percentage.

I don’t expect Doncic’s slump to last much longer, but this isn’t a great matchup for him to break out of it.

Karl-Anthony Towns 13+ Rebounds (-140)

New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 13.4 rebounds per game in the 2026-27 season, and he should have a major role on Sunday with Andre Drummond out and Josh Hart questionable for New York.

The Knicks have played James Wiseman as their backup center with Drummond out, yet there’s no real replacement on the roster for Towns’ rebounding ability. With Hart also questionable, the Knicks are going to need their All-Star big man to control the boards against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta has struggled a bit on the glass, ranking 19th in the NBA in rebound percentage and 27th in opponent rebounds per game.

Towns has 13 or more boards in 10 of his 18 games this season and does not have a single game without less than 10 boards.

Scottie Barnes OVER 25.5 Points (-118)

Scottie Barnes has been on a tear for the Toronto Raptors to open this season, averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

He’s going to get all the shots he can handle on Sunday, as the Raptors have ruled out RJ Barrett and Kawhi Leonard while Immanuel Quickley is questionable against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver held Barnes to 17 points earlier this season, but he then missed the next few games with a groin injury. Since returning, the All-Star forward has cleared this line in four of five games, scoring 29 or more points in each of the matchups he’s finished with more than 25.5 points. He’s also taking a whopping 21.4 shots per game during that five-game sample and 20.4 shots per game overall this season.

Denver is just 19th in the league in defensive rating, so I expect a pretty big showing from Barnes with the Raptors down two of their top three scorers.

Jaden McDaniels OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-147)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels has a real case to make an All-Star team this season, and he’s averaging 6.5 rebounds on 11.0 rebound chances per game.

The Timberwolves take on the lowly Sacramento Kings on Sunday, who rank 26th in the league in rebound percentage through the first month-plus of the 2026-27 campaign.

McDaniels has eight or more boards in three games in a row and at least six rebounds in 15 of his 20 appearances this season. With LaMelo Ball out, Rudy Gobert questionable and Anthony Edwards sidelined, the Wolves are going to need all the minutes they can get from McDaniels.

Plus, a potential Gobert absence is going to put the star forward into a more prominent role on the boards. This line is too low for McDaniels against a terrible Kings team.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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