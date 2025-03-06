Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, Steph Curry and Paul George)
Looking to bet on some player props for the six-game NBA slate on Thursday night?
There are a ton of stars to consider targeting, and I’m eyeing bets for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic as two of my favorite props.
Here's a complete breakdown of four player props to consider for March 6.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Steph Curry OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-154)
- Paul George OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-145)
Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Since his minutes limit was lifted, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has gotten closer to his old self, averaging 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game across his last seven matchups.
Doncic has cleared 16.5 rebounds and assists in five of those games, picking up either double-digit boards or dimes in each of those matchups. He should be able to stuff the stat sheet against a Knicks team that has struggled on defense all season long (18th in defensive rating).
In his last game, Luka racked up an insane 23 rebounds and assists in a Lakers win.
Steph Curry OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points, why I’m backing Steph Curry to stay hot against the Nets:
I’m buying Warriors star Steph Curry on Thursday night against a Brooklyn Nets team that has dropped five games in a row.
Since the deadline when the Warriors added Jimmy Butler, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, clearing this line of 36.5 in eight of his last 12 games.
Curry has really been great passing the ball recently, averaging 10.7 assists per game in three games this month.
That really raises his ceiling in this prop against a Brooklyn team that has fallen off a cliff defensively after a strong stretch, ranking 24th in the league in defensive rating during this five-game skid.
I’ll trust Curry to have a big game on Thursday night.
Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-154)
Even though he’s been back and forth between a starter and the bench since returning from a fractured hand, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is hitting the glass at a high rate.
Over his last seven games, Smith has averaged 7.6 rebounds per game, clearing this prop line in six of those matchups. It’s hard to find a much better matchup for Smith, as the New Orleans Pelicans rank just 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game this season.
Paul George OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-145)
While Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has struggled mightily this season, I do think he’s worth a shot in his rebounds prop – if he plays – on Thursday.
This season, PG is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game, and he’s cleared 4.5 rebounds in six of his last nine games. Over his last three games, George has seven, eight, and eight boards. He’s undervalued at this number tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.