Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Giannis and More)
A nine-game slate on Monday kicks off the month of December in the NBA, and there are a bunch of superstars in action – and some are great prop targets.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are heavily favored to move to 15-5 this season against the Dallas Mavericks, and Jokic is an interesting prop against a Mavs team that has struggled out of the gate and is down Dereck Lively II and potentially Daniel Gafford (doubtful) on Monday.
In the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has a favorable matchup with the Washington Wizards in his third game back from a groin injury, and he dropped 59 points over his last two games despite playing limited minutes.
Plus, there is a guard that I’m fading in the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns matchup later on in the night.
Let’s break down each of these player props and their latest odds for Dec. 1!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-110)
Jokic has been a triple-double machine this season, picking one up in 10 of his 19 games while averaging 28.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game.
On Monday, he takes on the Mavericks, who actually have one of the better defenses in the NBA -- fourth in defensive rating -- but I still believe there are a ton of reasons to bet on Jokic to have a big game.
First off, Dallas is 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds and 26th in rebounding percentage this season, partially due to the fact that it's one of the worst offensive teams in the league. Jokic only has four games where he's failed to grab double-digit boards this season, and he's averaging a whopping 20.7 rebound chances per game.
When it comes to his assists, Jokic has 10 or more dimes in 13 of his 19 games, averaging 18.8 potential assists per game. Dallas does rank fifth in opponent assists per game this season, but Jokic is averaging nearly 11 per night.
Lastly, he's scored over 10 points in every game this season, so that leg of the triple-double bet shouldn't be of worry. With a few players banged up for Denver, Jokic is worth a look in this prop just about every night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo 31+ Points (-121)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Giannis to have a big game against Washington:
In his first meeting with the Wizards this season, Giannis dropped 37 points in 27 minutes, and he's averaging just under 31 points per game entering Monday’s contest. The Bucks star has 31 or more points in eight games this season, and he's averaging the most made field goals (11.9) per game in the NBA.
The Wizards have not been able to handle Giannis in the past, as he's scored 37, 18 (in 19 minutes), 42, 35, 31 and 42 points in his last six games against them.
Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, and Giannis is coming off a 29-point game against Brooklyn when he played less than 20 minutes of action. He may only need to play around 20-25 minutes to clear this prop and lead Milwaukee to a win on Monday.
Devin Booker UNDER 26.5 Points (-123)
Suns guard Devin Booker is in the midst of a brutal slump, shooting just 35.2 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3 over his last seven games while scoring 24 or fewer points in each matchup.
For the season, Booker is averaging 25.7 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and just 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.
While the Lakers aren’t an elite defensive team – they’re 17th in defensive rating – I think this prop is a little inflated for Booker given his recent struggles. The star guard is averaging just 20.1 points per game over his last seven contests, and he only had four games in November with over 26.5 points.
After a strong October where he had 30 or more points in five of his six games, Booker has cooled off in a big way, and I think he falls short on Monday night.
Pascal Siakam OVER 23.5 Points (-119)
The Indiana Pacers are having a rough 2025-26 season, but forward Pascal Siakam has played at an extremely high level, averaging 23.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Siakam has 24 or more points in 12 of his 19 games this season, including a 26-point game (on just 15 shots) in his last meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland is coming off a loss to Boston and will be without Jarrett Allen (finger) on Monday night. While the Pacers are underdogs at home, I think this is a great matchup for Siakam, who is averaging 18.2 shots per game – three more than he did last season.
He should be in the mix to clear this prop against a Cavs team that is struggling right now at just 12-9 after Sunday’s loss.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.