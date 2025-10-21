Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves)
The 2025-26 NBA season begins on Tuesday night, and it’s a perfect time to take some player props, especially with all of the stars that will be taking the floor.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets and new addition Kevn Durant to kick off the night, and Durant may be worth a look as a passer now that his new team is down point guard Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) this season.
Oddsmakers have the Thunder favored in that matchup, as they look to build on last season’s title win 60-plus games once again in the 2025-26 campaign.
In the late matchup on Tuesday, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers open the season without LeBron James (sciatica) against the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry.
After dominating with Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green all in the lineup last season, the Warriors are looking to get off to a fast start in the 2025-26 campaign, and they’re favored on the road in this matchup.
I have three props for the Lakers-Warriors clash, including picks for both Doncic and Curry in their season debuts.
Let’s break down each of these player props for the first night of the new NBA season.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 21
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Austin Reaves OVER 22.5 Points (-111)
- Kevin Durant OVER 3.5 Assists (-153)
- Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Assists (+103)
- Steph Curry 5+ Assists (-172)
Austin Reaves OVER 22.5 Points (-111)
Austin Reaves should be in line for a heavy workload in Game 1 of the NBA season, as the Lakers need him and Doncic to handle the ball for most of the game with James out.
Last season, Reaves was a revelation in the games that James missed, averaging 27.9 points, 8.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game across nine games played with the star sidelined. On top of that, Reaves scored 23 or more points in six of those matchups.
The shots are going to be there for Reaves on Tuesday, and he should be motivated to put up big scoring numbers in a contract year. The Lakers guard also will get stretches where he is the primary option on offense when Doncic is out of the game.
For a player that can get to the line and score at all three levels, Reaves may be undervalued at this number given the circumstances surrounding the Lakers’ offense and rotation.
Kevin Durant OVER 3.5 Assists (-153)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Durant as a playmaker in the Rockets’ season opener:
Kevin Durant averaged 4.2 assists per game for the Phoenix Suns last season and averages 4.4 per game for his career, making him an intriguing bet in this season opener against a tough OKC defense.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Thunder try to force Durant off the ball in this game, but without Fred VanVleet, someone has to create shots for the Thunder offense. There has been a ton of buzz around Amen Thompson, but Durant is the most-polished offensive player on this team by far.
He should initiate a ton of action on Tuesday, and I don’t think it’s crazy to expect him to be right around four to five assists per game again this season.
OKC only allowed 24.6 assists per game (fourth fewest in the NBA) last season, but this number is too low for Durant given the lack of playmaking options for Houston.
Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Assists (+103)
Another play from my NBA Best Bets column, I think Doncic is a little undervalued as a passer in his 2025-26 debut with L.A.:
Last season, Doncic averaged 7.7 assists per game (down from his career average of 8.2), but I think he’s in line for a big showing on Tuesday night.
The Lakers lack playmaking without James in the lineup, and Doncic should be a lot more comfortable in this offense now that he’s had an offseason with the franchise under his belt.
Doncic and Reaves should both spend a ton of time on the ball in this game, and the addition of Deandre Ayton gives Doncic a true pick-and-roll threat that he can rack up easy assists with. Remember, Doncic made Jaxson Hayes look like a serviceable center for months during the regular season.
Luka put up 9.8 assists per game in the 2023-24 season, and I think he finds his way back closer to that number this season. With the Lakers in desperate need of someone to create shots for their secondary scorers, Doncic should flirt with double-digit assists on Tuesday.
Steph Curry 5+ Assists (-172)
Curry’s assist line is set as 5.5 with the OVER at plus money at most of the best betting sites, but I’m going to take him to record five or more dimes on Tuesday night.
Curry averaged 6.0 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, and now he’s taking on a Lakers team that was in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent assists per game allowed last season.
The Warriors guard had six or more dimes in three of his four meetings with Los Angeles, and I expect him to post some bigger assist numbers with Jimmy Butler in the fold for a full season and Al Horford roaming as a pick-and-pop threat.
The Lakers lack elite perimeter defenders at the moment, which should make this an intriguing matchup to bet on the Warriors offense.

