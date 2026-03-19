Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Stephon Castle, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic)

Looking to bet on some NBA player props on Thursday night?

An eight-game slate features a ton of stars in action, and I’m betting on two Los Angeles All-Stars to have big games shooting the ball.

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In addition to that, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has been on a tear passing the ball, and he may be undervalued at home against a short-handed Phoenix Suns team.

Each day here at SI Betting, I break down a handful of player props to help bettors stay engaged in the NBA action without having to bet on a side in a game.

Let’s dive into the odds and my analysis for Thursday’s action.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stephon Castle OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)

Castle is averaging 7.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, so this prop is simply asking him to hit his season averages on Thursday night.

The Suns are 11th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, but Castle has been on fire as of late, picking up eight or more dimes in four games in a row. He’s cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in eight of his 10 games in the month of March, averaging 8.5 dimes and 5.5 boards per game.

During this 10-game stretch, Castle has multiple games with 12 dimes, so there’s a chance he doesn’t even need a rebound to clear this line. I think this prop is a major value on Thursday.

Luka Doncic 4+ 3-Pointers Made (-170)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Doncic to stay hot from beyond the arc:

Luka Doncic is shooting 41.6 percent from beyond the arc since the All-Star break, and he’s been even better in the month of March.

Doncic is shooting 39.4 percent from 3 in March, but the most impressive part is that he’s taking 12.7 3-pointers per game during that stretch. That gives Doncic a great floor when it comes to this prop, as he’s made four or more shots from deep in seven games in a row.

Now, Doncic takes on a Miami Heat team that is 21st in the league in opponent 3s made per game and first in pace. So, the Lakers should get a ton of possessions to rack up points in this matchup.

There’s no way I’m fading Doncic – who is averaging 33.0 points per game – given his recent hot stretch.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+116)

Kawhi Leonard’s status is up in the air on Thursday, even though he played through an ankle issue on Wednesday.

In three games against the New Orleans Pelicans this season, Leonard has made five, one and four 3-pointers, shooting 4-for-6 from deep on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Clippers star is averaging 2.6 made 3s per game while shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc in the 2025–26 season. This is an ideal matchup against a Pelicans team that allows 14.3 3-pointers per game (the third-most in the NBA).

I’ll back Kawhi at plus money to clear this line – if he plays – on Thursday.

Paolo Banchero OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (-119)

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points , I’m trusting Paolo Banchero to have a big game against a tough Charlotte Hornets defense that is top-10 in the league over its last 15 games:

Since the All-Star break, Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, turning around what was a frustrating first half of the season.

Banchero has picked up at least 14 rebounds and assists in 10 of his 15 games since the break, and he may be undervalued against a Hornets team that he nearly recorded a triple-double against in their first meeting this season.

With Anthony Black and Franz Wagner still out of the lineup for Orlando, Banchero should remain in a high-usage role on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.