Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tristan da Silva, Amen Thompson and LaMelo Ball)
Looking to wager on some NBA prop bets for the action on Sunday?
There are six games to look into on Sunday, but I’ve narrowed down three players – including two youngsters – to bet on in the prop market.
One of those players in Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, as he is questionable on Sunday and could return from a three-game absence. If he does, Ball may be undervalued in the prop market given the massive season he’s had scoring the ball.
Here’s a full breakdown of Sunday’s best props.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tristan da Silva OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
- Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+105)
- LaMelo Ball OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Tristan da Silva OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column why Orlando Magic rookie Tristan da Silva is a great bet with Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner all out on Sunday:
As I mentioned, Orlando is down its top three scores in this matchup, and Anthony Black is listed as questionable.
So, rookie Tristan da Silva should be in line for a huge workload against the No. 30 defense in the NBA.
In his last game, da Silva had a career-high 25 points after Suggs exited with a back injury. He’s scored 15 or more points in six of his last nine games, including 18 or more in four of his last six. With an expanded role coming on Sunday, da Silva is a must bet at his number.
Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+105)
This is a prime matchup to buy Houston Rockets second-year wing Amen Thompson, as he should have a huge role in his first game back from a two-game suspension.
A defensive stopper for the Rockets, Thompson should see more minutes with Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. out, and he had double-digit rebounds in three of his four games before the suspension (all three games were starts).
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Thompson start again on Sunday, as the Los Angeles Lakers pose an interesting threat with James and Davis on offense. Thompson is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game in primarily a bench role this season.
LaMelo Ball OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
If he plays, LaMelo Ball is a must-bet at this number, even against a stingy Cleveland Cavaliers defense.
Ball scored 31 points on 11-of-29 shooting in his last matchup with the Cavs, and he enters Sunday’s contest averaging 30.1 points per game on 42.5 percent shooting from the field and 34.6 percent from 3.
The one-time All-Star is going to take a ton of shots (averaging 24.6 attempts per game) which gives him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
