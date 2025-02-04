Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyler Herro, Jaxson Hayes and PJ Washington)
Looking to wager on some NBA props on Tuesday night?
While the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are both in action, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic are both out of the lineup with injuries.
Despite that, I still have players on both teams to consider in the prop market. Plus, is Miami guard Tyler Herro overvalued in one prop market against Chicago?
Here’s how I’m betting on the prop market tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 4
- PJ Washington OVER 15.5 Points (-125)
- Tyler Herro UNDER 7.5 Assists (-130)
- Toumani Camara OVER 10.5 Points (-115)
- Jaxson Hayes UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-160)
PJ Washington OVER 15.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why P.J. Washington is worth a look in the prop market tonight:
I love this prop number for Dallas forward P.J. Washington, especially now that Anthony Davis is out of the lineup on Tuesday.
Washington has 16 or more points in seven of his last nine matchups, pushing his season average to 14.4 points per game in the process. The key for Washington has been his usage, as he’s taken 14.6 shots per game over his last 10.
If he sees that usage again, Washington should easily clear this against a Philly defense that is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating.
Tyler Herro UNDER 7.5 Assists (-130)
I’m selling high on Miami Heat Tyler Herro – as a passer – on Tuesday night.
While the Chicago Bulls rank 29th in the league in opponent assists per game, Herro’s prop has been juiced up all the way to 7.5 on Tuesday despite the fact that he’s averaging just 5.4 assists per game this season.
Herro does have eight or more dimes in four of his last five games, but he only has nine games (out of 46) this season with eight or more assists. On top of that, Herro is averaging just 10.2 potential assists per game, leaving very little room for error tonight.
I simply think this number is a little high – even against Chicago’s defense.
Toumani Camara OVER 10.5 Points (-115)
On Monday night, Portland Trail Blazers wing Toumani Camara had 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting (playing over 45 minutes) in the win over the Phoenix Suns.
This season, Camara is averaging 10.3 points per game, but he’s been even better over his last 18 games, clearing 10.5 points in 13 of them.
Over that 18-game stretch, Camara is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep.
Jaxson Hayes UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-160)
Even with Anthony Davis out of town, Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes has cleared this prop in just one of his last three games – playing less than 30 minutes in all of them.
Hayes has fallen well short of seven boards in two of those games, and now he has a tough matchup against a Los Angeles Clippers team that is No. 3 in opponent rebounds per game this season.
Hayes is overvalued on Tuesday.
