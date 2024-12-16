Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyler Herro, Norman Powell on Monday)
Looking to wager on some NBA prop bets on Monday night?
There are six games in action and a ton of bets to choose from, but my focus has turned to three different guards that all could be in line for big scoring games tonight.
Tyler Herro and the Miami and Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers both have matchups against weaker defenses that could lead them past some scoring props on Monday.
Let’s break down each of the plays to place for Dec. 16’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 16
- Tyler Herro OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
- LaMelo Ball OVER 24.5 Points (-105)
- Norman Powell OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Tyler Herro OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
This season, Tyler Herro is shooting the lights out for Miami, hitting 42.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc per game.
He cleared 3.5 made 3s in his last matchup with Detroit, hitting 10 of his 17 shots from beyond the arc in that game.
Across 23 games, Herro has 13 games with four or more made 3s, and Detroit ranks just 26th in the NBA in opponent made 3s per game. Expect the Heat sharpshooter to stay hot from deep on Monday.
LaMelo Ball OVER 24.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying LaMelo Ball if he returns from a calf strain tonight against Philadelphia:
If LaMelo Ball (calf) returns tonight, he’s a must bet in his points prop at this number – even if he’s on a minutes limit.
The Hornets desperately need Ball to win games, and he’s averaging 31.1 points per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3 this season.
He’s also taking an insane 24.9 shots per game. Ball has cleared 23.5 points in 15 of his 18 games so far this season. As long as he plays somewhere near his usual minutes, he’s a must bet tonight.
Norman Powell OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
After back-to-back down shooting games, I think Clippers guard Norman Powell (23.2 points per game this season) is in a prime spot to bounce back against the Utah Jazz.
Not only is Utah dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, but it ranks 28th in opponent 3-pointers made, a great sign for a shooter like Powell (47.4 percent from 3 this season).
Powell has 23 or more points in 12 of his 19 games, and he’s the clear No. 2 option – sometimes No. 1 – on offense behind James Harden. He should bounce back tonight.
