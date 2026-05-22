Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Ajay Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)

The Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have been must-watch TV, and Game 3 on Friday night is no different.

Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as small favorites at home in this matchup, but several injuries (Jalen Williams, De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper) have changed the outlook for this series a bit. So, some bettors may want to focus on the prop market, as that may be where the biggest advantages are in the betting market.

If we’re taking props, we’re targeting San Antonio superstar Victor Wembanyama, who has combined for 62 points and 41 rebounds in the first two games of this series. Wemby wasn’t as dominant in Game 2, but he still owned the glass, picking up 17 boards for the third time in four games.

The Spurs star isn’t the only player to bet on in the prop market, as Game 3 could be a big one for two Thunder guards with Williams (hamstring) listed as questionable.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the props I’m targeting for Friday’s showdown between OKC and San Antonio.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ajay Mitchell OVER 13.5 Points (+100)

Jalen Williams’ injury has opened the door for Ajay Mitchell to return to a featured role in the OKC offense.

Mitchell has just 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting in two games in this series, but he dominated as a starter earlier in the playoffs – albeit against easier opponents.

In six starts, Mitchell scored 14 or more points in every game, averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. The former second-round pick took 16.7 shots per game as a starter, and that usage alone would put him in play to clear this line on Friday night.

The Thunder need someone other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to step up as a scorer, and Mitchell has been the next go-to option all season long. He’s worth a look at this line, and he’s scored 14 or more points in seven of his 10 playoff games.

Victor Wembanyama 14+ Rebounds (-152)

Through two games in this series, Wembanyama has 41 rebounds, grabbing 24 in Game 1 (a double-overtime matchup) and 17 in Game 2.

Even with Isaiah Hartenstein spending a lot of time on him in Game 2, Wemby still dominated the boards, recording his third 17-rebound game in his last four games. Overall, the Spurs star has 14 or more rebounds (which he’ll need to hit this prop) in seven of his last nine playoff games.

The Spurs have allowed Wemby to play more minutes in the postseason, and he’s averaging 19.0 rebound chances per game. On top of that, this has been a favorable matchup for him on the glass since the Thunder ranked in the bottom 10 in the league in rebound percentage during the regular season.

I’ll keep trusting the All-NBA center to hit his rebound prop until OKC proves that it can keep him off the glass in this series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 8+ Assists (-156)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why SGA is a great prop target in Game 3:

SGA is known for being arguably the best scorer in the NBA, but his passing has been a difference-maker for the Thunder in the 2026 postseason.

The two-time league MVP is averaging 7.8 assists per game in the playoffs, way up from his average in the regular season (6.6). He’s picked up at least eight dimes in seven of his 10 playoff games, recording 12 assists in Game 1 of this series and nine in Game 2.

With Williams aggravating his hamstring injury, SGA is going to see even more defensive pressure in Game 3. He’s handled it well so far in this series as a playmaker, turning the ball over just five times.

In the playoffs overall, SGA is averaging 14.6 potential assists per game, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop. If the Spurs are going to continue to sell out to keep him from scoring, I trust the Thunder role players to knock down shots around.

Shai has hit this prop in four consecutive games against a very similar scheme (the Los Angeles Lakers double-teamed and trapped him quite a bit in the second round), and he’s remained a willing passer throughout the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .