Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Zach LaVine, Ausar Thompson, Quentin Grimes)
One of the smaller slates of the 2024-25 NBA season kicks off the final week of games, as only four teams are in action.
The Sacramento Kings are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons while the Miami Heat take on the tanking Philadelphia 76ers as they look to make a late-season push for the No. 8 seed in the East.
With only two games to bet on, there are a couple of prop bets that I’m considering for tonight’s action.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the picks, including one for Sacramento Kings star Zach LaVine.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
- Zach LaVine OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
- Ausar Thompson OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
- Quentin Grimes OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
Zach LaVine OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
LaVine had a monster game against Cleveland, dropping 37 points while hitting 7-of-11 shots from beyond the arc. Should we buy him again on the second night of a back-to-back?
LaVine has now scored 62 points in his last two games, pushing his season average to 23.0 per game.
While he hasn’t been as consistent scoring with the Kings, LaVine has still been ultra-efficient for the season, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Ausar Thompson OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Ausar Thompson is a solid prop target in this matchup:
Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson has been on fire as of late, averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over his last six contests. The former lottery pick is an intriguing prop target against the Sacramento Kings, who are just 21st in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 contests.
In this six-game stretch, Thompson has really played a big role for Detroit, averaging 31.0 minutes per game. With Jalen Duren – Detroit’s best rebounder – questionable on Monday, Thompson could see an uptick on the glass.
Overall, Thompson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, but as a starter he’s averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 boards a night. Plus, in games that he’s played 30 or more minutes, Thompson is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
I’m betting on his usage staying high against a Kings team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and has been pedestrian at best on the defensive end.
Quentin Grimes OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
The Heat held 76ers guard Quentin Grimes to just 15 points in their last meeting, but he is one of the few proven scoring options on this team on Monday night.
Grimes has 23 or more points in 13 of his 17 games since the start of March, averaging 26.5 points per game over that stretch. He should get all the shots that he can handle in this game.
